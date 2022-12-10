Spotlight on: Sydney's huge new arts venue in a former naval bunker

The Vivid Sydney light festival is back and here's what Stuff Travel experienced on the opening night.

Sydney is a delight for art lovers.

Every year the city hosts one of the world’s best free festivals, Vivid Sydney, which attracts millions of visitors every year to experience light projections, live performances and discussions.

Now, visitors can pop along to an arts venue said to be “the most significant cultural development in the city” since the opening of the Sydney Opera House.

AGNSW Dreamhome: Stories of Art and Shelter reveals what 29 artists make of the idea of home.

Approximately A$344 million was spent to bring Sydney Modern Project to life in a former naval bunker. The expansion of the Art Gallery of New South Wales includes a two-building museum and public art garden overlooking Sydney Harbour.

In and around the four-level space are works by more than 900 Australian and international artists.

READ MORE:

* Spotlight on: Melbourne's new dual zipline sends thrill seekers over the Yarra River

* Spotlight on: Western Australia's sculpture trail between larger-than-life wooden trolls

* Backflips and beehives: An offbeat guide to Sydney



AGNSW/Jenni Carter Jitish Kallat’s Public Notice 2.

International artist Adrián Villar Rojas has installed a former Second World War fuel tank in an underground exhibition space; Waradgerie artist Lorraine Connelly-Northey presents large-scale narrbong-galang (many bags) made with rusted wire, corrugated iron and other salvaged materials; night and day visitors can see a huge spotted floral sculpture on the building’s terrace by renowned Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

New Zealand also has a showing, including a moving image work in the central atrium by Māori artist Lisa Reihana and playful figures inspired by mythology and folklore from Kiwi-born artist Francis Upritchard.

The Sydney Modern Project is open daily, 10am-5pm. Admission is free. See: artgallery.nsw.gov.au