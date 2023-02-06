WanderPods: Kangaroo Island's new luxury pods are tourism at its best

South Australia's Kangaroo Island lives up to its name.

The place

Wander is creating a network of "exploded" hotel rooms – eco-friendly WanderPods in dramatic, soul-stirring locations.

After launching in Queensland's Scenic Rim last year, this is the company's second instalment with more planned for other regional destinations.

The location

The four pods are dotted along a 150-metre-high grassy bluff on Kangaroo Island's north-west coast, about 45 minutes from Kingscote Airport and 90 minutes from Penneshaw Ferry Terminal.

Part of a 100-hectare grazing farm and accessed by a snaking, unsealed road, the elevated position enjoys sweeping views over white-sand Snelling Beach, the meandering Middle River and the island's rugged cliff-lined coast.

The space

Each pod is named after a constellation from the Heavenly Waters family that's only visible in the southern hemisphere. There are three one-beds (Columba, Carina and Pyxis) and one two-bed (Vela), all of which have a gentle footprint (no excavation or concrete slabs) and use solar power and rainwater.

The goal is to create a zero-waste system by minimising single-use plastics and encouraging guests to compost organic waste and reconnect with nature (so no TVs).

The room

Remy Brand The four pods are dotted along a 150-metre-high grassy bluff on Kangaroo Island's north-west coast.

Thanks to founder Cass Sasso's hotel design background, each glass-fronted pod is a masterclass in effortless elegance. The living area contains a comfy sofa with a wood-fired stove, compact four-seater dining table and a full-spec kitchen with two gas hobs, oven, fridge/freezer and dishwasher.

The separate bedroom features a king-size bed with a sleep-inducing A.H. Beard Platinum Experience mattress and a stylish, jet-black ensuite with a rain shower and refillable Leif toiletries. Premium touches include a high-end coffee machine (one that actually heats the milk too), a Marshall Bluetooth speaker and Warndu bath salts containing native botanicals.

Where is the bath? Outside, of course, on a spacious cypress deck together with two beanbags and a barbecue.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Remarkable Rocks, Kangaroo Island.

The food

Guests can bring their own provisions and cook up a feast in the well-equipped kitchen or order a Tastes of the Island Pantry Box from Gastronomo Dining which features locally sourced ingredients (such as KI olives and Ligurian honey) for two breakfasts and dinners. Even if you choose the hamper, be sure to check out one (or ideally both) of Gastronomo's extraordinary immersive dining experiences, which take place a five-minute drive down the hill.

Sensorium is a communal eight-course dinner in a former shearing shed crammed with family antiques that includes delightful theatrical flourishes such as local pipis cooked over an open fire and dessert accompanied by tunes from an old gramophone.

The Enchanted Fig Tree is a fairytale three-course lunch held inside a sprawling 120-year-old fig tree decorated with candles and twinkling lights. Both are the brainchild of Nick Hannaford, whose grandparents, Sir James and Lady Prue Holden (of the car fame), hosted lavish parties on the property in the 1960s. See gastronomodining.com.au

Stepping out

Wander has teamed with local operators to offer a range of immersive tours and experiences. Learn more about the island's Indigenous history with Ramindjeri elder Mark Koolmatrie. Spot koalas and kangaroos on a guided hike with Exceptional Kangaroo Island. Look out for seals and dolphins on a coastal safari with RADKI. Enjoy a private tasting at The Islander Estate Vineyards or blend your own gin at Australia's first gin distillery, Kangaroo Island Spirits.

The verdict

Tourism at its best. Low-impact, luxury accommodation in a spectacular setting that showcases the finest local produce and experiences.

Essentials

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Spot koalas and kangaroos on a guided hike.

6208 N Coast Road, Middle River, SA. Rates from A$390 (NZ$419) a night (minimum two-night stay) and include a welcome gin and tonic from Kangaroo Island Spirits. Wander donates $10 from every stay to Bush Heritage to help conserve native bushland. See wander.com.au

Highlight

Watching the sunrise from my outdoor bath while kangaroos graze nearby.

Lowlight

Not being able to use the indoor fire as it hasn't been cured yet (a small price to pay for being my pod's first guest).

