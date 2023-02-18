The 10 events set to define Sydney WorldPride 2023

Next week Sydney becomes the first Southern Hemisphere city to host WorldPride, one of the world’s biggest LGBTQIA+ festivals.

Taking place from February 17 to March 5, 2023, Sydney WorldPride encompasses a blockbuster programme of over 300 events which celebrate the strength of the global LGBTQIA+ community.

Some 500,000 participants are expected to descend on Sydney for the festival. Here are 10 not-to-be missed events taking place during the rainbow takeover of The Emerald City.

Live and Proud

Friday, February 24

Sydney WorldPride Kylie Minogue, Jessica Mauboy and Charli XCX headline the opening concert.

WorldPride is expected to be as big for Sydney as the 2000 Olympics were in 2000, so it’s fitting that the party kicks off with none other than Kylie Minogue headlining the opening concert, just like it did 23 years ago.

Charli XCX and Jessica Mauboy join the gay icon for an all ages party to start the celebrations in high camp style.

Mardi Gras Parade

Saturday, February 25

Sydney WorldPride 12,500 marchers and more than 200 floats will take part in Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

This year, Australia’s most famous pride festival – Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras – takes place during Sydney WorldPride, which also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the very first Australian Gay Pride Week and five years of marriage equality in Australia.

The biggest event of the festival, the world-renowned parade returns to Oxford Street for the first time since 2020 as 12,500 marchers and more than 200 floats descend on Sydney in a dazzling display of this year’s theme: Gather, Dream, Amplify.

The adjacent Mardi Gras Party is being headlines by 90s UK pop-group Sugababes, Swedish singer Agnes and Tāmaki Makaurau DJ HALFQUEEN.

Ōvah Ōvah

Sunday, February 26

A display of brown queer excellence, Ōvah Ōvah incorporates song, pacific dance, vogue, fashion, drag, poetry and production into a joyous celebration of the queer Pasifika indigenous communities living in Oceania.

Human Rights Conference

Wednesday, March 1 – Friday, March 3

The cornerstone of Sydney WorldPride, this conference will be the largest convergence of human rights defenders, community members, government and political representatives, philanthropists and corporate leaders committed to LGBTQIA+ rights ever held in the Asia Pacific region.

“Even though we will be putting on amazing parties, WorldPride is more than that. This is partying with a purpose. This is a legacy event bringing activists, community, politicians and sports together,” explains Sydney WorldPride chief executive Kate Wickett.

Blak & Deadly

Thursday, March 2

Blak & Deadly is a glittering gala concert made by and for First Nations people. It’s the only official WorldPride event held at the iconic Sydney Opera House, itself housed on Tubowgule, a place where Aboriginal people have gathered and celebrated for many generations.

Ultra Violet

Friday, March 3

Hadley Hudson/Sydney WorldPride Peaches leads a stable of queer talent performing during Ultra Violet.

Ultra Violet is the premier event for LGBTQIA+ women and their allies during Sydney WorldPride.

International feminist icon Peaches leads a stable of queer talent in transforming Sydney’s Town Hall into an immersive party event for the record books.

Bondi Beach Party

Saturday, March 4

For one day only Bondi Rescue will be replaced by Bondi revellers as the Sydney beach is transformed into the city’s hottest club.

Featuring Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger headlines the festivities that’ll see 12,000 party goers dancing the night away on the sandy shores.

Pride March

Sunday, March 5

On the morning of March 5, 50,000 people donning their brightest colours will march across the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge in a visible statement of community unity.

Celebrating all that has been achieved, and marking the work still to be done in the pursuit of equality for all LGBTQIA+ people around the world.

Pride Villages

Friday, February 24 – Sunday, March 5

Anna Kucera/Sydney WorldPride Sydney WorldPride creative directors Daniel Clarke and Ben Graetz (in drag as his alter ego Miss Ellaneous) at Taylor Square, which will hold one of the Pride Villages.

For nine days from February 24, areas of Sydney’s beloved LGBTQIA+ district Oxford Street will be closed to traffic to create a free festival hub which can be joined by the whole community. Expect stalls, performances, dining opportunities and relaxing areas,

Art

Hundreds of other cultural experiences will run in Sydney during WorldPride, many of which are free or accessibly priced. Highlights include:

The Art Gallery of New South Wales’ hosting a celebration of queer practice across its newly expanded campus. Their exhibition Queer encounters snapshots contemporary queer art being made in Australia today, while Queering the collection showcases the important role LGBTQIA+ artists have played in the evolution of art-making. Both exhibitions and associated performance and events are free.

Gay Sydney: A Memoir sees performance artist William Yang re-explore the heady scenes of 1970s Sydney, and the origin story of Mardi Gras set against the backdrop of his own against his own vivid images of the period.

Blessed Union, a lesbian divorce comedy Kiwi Danielle Cormack and Maude Davey star as a couple who’ve “been together long enough to have seen Australia change, for better and for worse.”

American artist Macon Reed’s Eulogy for the Dyke Bar is an immersive sculptural artwork that explores the legacy of lesbian bars, an increasingly rare feature in the queer cultural landscape.

Fact file:

Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, 2023. See: sydneyworldpride.com