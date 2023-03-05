Hyatt Centric Melbourne: The secret to making the most of your trip lies in the hotel

The secret to making the most of a trip to Melbourne is finding a great hotel within the city’s free tram network.

Better still, make sure it has impressive views - even from the loos - and some tasty cocktails on offer.

Hyatt Centric is a luxury lifestyle hotel in Melbourne that provides the perfect base to explore the best the city has to offer – all you have to do is hop on the tram.

The place

The entrance to this hotel is true to Melbourne – down a street, down a brick-lined corridor before reaching a big open lobby decorated with indoor plants, art and books.

The hotel is mere seconds away from the Flinders/Spencer Street tram station, which gives you access to the free tram network that can take you throughout the inner city. The trams will take you further afield for a small fee, so check which stops are within the free tram zone first.

Supplied The lobby at Hyatt Centric Melbourne.

The space

Hyatt Centric is cosy and artistic. The lobby feels like a cross between a boutique library café and mini gallery, inviting you to linger in the shared space and browse through some of the beautiful books on display, with coffee and drinks available for purchase at the bar.

There are 277 rooms over 25 floors, including a dedicated events floor. And fur parents – there are eight pet-friendly rooms for you and your fluffy companion.

The room

An urban-chic feel, Hyatt Centric is the type of hotel where you want to sleep with the curtains open. Whether it’s a nighttime cityscape or you wish to wake to the morning glow of a new day, I couldn’t bear to shut the curtains on the views.

Rooms are in warm neutral tones with artistic touches dotted around the space to remind you of the city you are staying in - such as art with a QR code to learn more, and an I Love Melbourne coffee table book to peruse over your morning cuppa.

Supplied The rooms are modern and chic, with impressive views out over Melbourne.

There’s a small table and chair in my king room but no work desk - this is a luxury lifestyle, after all. One of the key features that defines this space is the daybed by the window - inviting you to put your feet up and relax to city views somewhere other than your hotel bed.

Bathrooms have waste-free amenities by Mr. Smith, branded hooded bathrobes and slippers are sustainably made, all helping create a single-use plastic-free environment. Glass bottles of still water are complimentary (sparkling will be charged to your room), and the complimentary Nespresso pods are recyclable.

The amenities

The hotel has a wellness centre with a large gym and beautiful swimming pool. The gym has a good range of cardio equipment including a Pelotonbike, as well as free weights, machines and mats, while the pool area has daybeds and chairs to relax post or pre-swim. Keep an eye out for the giant mirror for a post-workout selfie.

And while this sounds like an odd piece of advice – go to toilets at the hotel restaurant on the 25th floor and be prepared to gasp at the views opposite the sinks.

Supplied The pool area has daybeds and chairs dotted around the space.

The food

A buffet breakfast is served each morning up on Langlands restaurant on the 25th floor. While there are your usual scrambled eggs, sausages and muesli offerings, it’s one of the nicest buffet breakfasts I’ve had with a range of salads and other hot meals available, and the chefs are on hand to cook up omelettes and other made-to-order breakfasts.

While Melbourne is synonymous with food, it’s worth staying in for dinner at Langlands, which offers casual dining and a great cocktail menu. I recommend opting for the tasting menu where you can sample a few different dishes, while enjoying the vibrant city sunset.

Be sure to check out the ocean views from the kitchen too - some would say the staff here have the best kitchen view in the country.

Worth stepping out for

Melbourne’s great sights and attractions are just a few tram stops away. Head to the Flinders Street Station to get to the National Gallery of Victoria, take a tour of the city’s laneways and marvel at the street art, or head up to the Melbourne Skydeck for 360-degree views of the city. There, if you’re up for it, take a cinematic virtual reality experience that flies you over the city, while you’re seated in a pod that moves around with you. It’s dizzying but incredible.

Worth staying in for

Sunset cocktails and dinner at Langlands and lounging around in the pool.

The highlight

Dinner views.

The lowlight

There’s only a sliding door to separate the kitchen and bathroom area in my room - and while that is fine for a solo traveller, others may wish a bit more privacy between making a cup of tea and another person brushing their teeth.

Essentials

King rooms at Hyatt Centric Melbourne, Downie Street start from AU$300 (NZ$327) per night or $570 (NZ$622) for a king suite. Twin rooms and premium suites also available. See: hyatt.com

Getting there: Air New Zealand and Qantas fly direct to Melbourne from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. See: airnewzealand.co.nz; qantas.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer was hosted by Visit Victoria.