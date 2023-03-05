Melbourne's best secrets are hidden in its laneways

Look up, look down and around the corner to discover the city's best art.

I’m trying to find a secret door.

It’s like I have a perception filter over me misdirecting my senses - I know what I’m looking for but I can’t find anything. I’ve been up and down four flights of stairs lined with colourful strip lighting, as well as a couple of trips in the elevator and the only doors I see are ones to the bathrooms.

I’m at Her in Melbourne, a four-level ‘vertical laneway’ consisting of a coffee and cocktail bar, restaurant, rooftop bar, and - what I’m trying to find - the elusive Music Room, a speakeasy listening bar. In Melbourne, the city’s coolest offerings are hidden in plain sight, in its laneways.

I was about to give up when I remembered the advice of tour guide Michelle Dubrowin the day prior, when I joined her on a laneways tour through the city.

“If you see a door in Melbourne, just walk in. I’ve only walked into someone’s home once,” she told me. I had glanced a couple of times over a door that looked like a locked staff-only entrance, but thinking about Dubrowin’s words, I decide to try my luck.

Sure enough, the nondescript door opens to a tiny foyer with plush drapes, and yet another door. I push the second one open and my ears are suddenly filled with music from an expertly soundproofed intimate secret cocktail bar, as if I’ve either time travelled or stepped through a secret wardrobe of Narnia.

On the shelves behind the bar, instead of bottles of liquor there are thousands of vinyl records, with a DJ spinning a selection in the corner. Not a peep of music or chatter could be heard from outside.

Juliette Sivertsen Music Room at Her, a speakeasy where you’ll have to look carefully to find the door.

This softly lit bar is cosy and classy and oozes cool sophistication; tiny holes throughout the panelling are said to help resemble a speaker. There’s limited seating, and despite it only being 4pm, it’s full. I order a cocktail that’s on tap, take a seat and do some expert people-watching.

Two women walk in, looking for a seat, so I signal to them to come and join my empty table. Kristina is a Melbourne local, and Australian-born Georgie turns out to be a musician from Berlin, currently on a stint working on the cruise ships. For the next couple of hours we share a few cocktails, our brief life histories and swap Instagram details to stay in touch and the entire interaction is incredibly soul-boosting that I am so relieved I persisted in trying to find the door to this speakeasy.

This is one of the joys of Melbourne, you never quite know what might be around the corner, behind a door or up a narrow staircase. It’s not just the establishments, but also the people who frequent them. Over the course of a long weekend in the city, I’ve had more positive interactions with strangers than I have over the entire summer in Auckland.

Visit Victoria Guildford Lane in Melbourne is decorated with street art and plants.

The best way to start finding Melbourne’s secrets is with a local who knows the laneways like the back of their hand, the history of each street and which cafés the locals frequent - and, most importantly, knows where to find the secret doors. Michelle Dubrowin, who runs private tours, is exactly that person. She says the Melbourne mentality is very much, “hide it and they will come.”

“Sydney is ‘Look at me, I am big, bold and beautiful’ and we are the complete opposite,” she said. “Hide and they will come. Just explore.”

Exploring is what Dubrowin does best and my tour with her takes me past some of Melbourne’s iconic street art, down laneways with secret shops and cafés that I would never have known existed without guidance, all while hearing stories of the city’s history.

Walking past a hole-in-the-wall on a cobblestone laneway, Dubrowin gestures to send me up an old wooden staircase, waiting to see my reaction when I get to the top.

Juliette Sivertsen Hosier Lane is Melbourne’s most iconic street art lane.

Sure enough, hidden in plain sight is an entire café upstairs, Captains of Industry, with wooden sewing tables and old Singer machines for patrons to sit at, and several tiny workshops attached including a barber and leather bootmaker. Yet another Narnia wardrobe I would have been certain to miss had I not had a local encouraging me to go through doors.

Less of a secret but still a must-do for any visitor to Melbourne, is a walk down Hosier Lane, perhaps the most famous decorated street art lane in the city. It’s a kaleidoscope of colours, layer upon layer of graffiti on every wall, door and even the skip bins. While I want to stay and linger in the confetti of art, Dubrowin wants to march on - there are plenty more laneways and street art to discover.

One of my favourite stops is the beautified street of Guildford Lane, where the brick and stone walls are not only decorated with beautiful street art but also gardens, pot plants and hanging planter boxes. Dubrowin offers some invaluable advice - don’t just look at the walls at eye level; crouch down to see gorgeous works of art at ground level that seamlessly merge into the gardens that line the lane.

Juliette Sivertsen Street art merges into gardens at ground level on Guildford Lane.

Dubrowin is a wealth of information and our morning tour is barely enough time to scratch the surface, but gives me a starting point to explore the rest of the city as well as hot tips for the best coffee (for the record, it’s Brother Baba Budan, according to Dubrowin). We make our way through Melbourne’s famous Block Arcade and Royal Arcade boutique shopping centres, as she points out more of the city’s secrets.

“Just look up,” she says when we step inside skincare shop L'Occitane. I crane my neck and have my own Sistine Chapel experience as above me is an incredible hand-painted ceiling mural, painted in the early 1900s for the then Singer Sewing Machine store. How easy it would be to miss these beautiful works of art if one never strayed beyond eye level glances.

The tour is a strong introduction to the best way to explore Melbourne, so the next day I revisit a few more spots. I want to go back to spend more time lingering at Hosier Lane to take a closer look at the urban art. While there, a street performer draws in the crowd with energetic dancing and flame throwing, and I witness another work of art in the making - a young boy of about 12 or 13 armed with cans of spray paint, layering his unique tag on the wall.

I’m not sure at which point graffiti becomes street art, but anywhere else in the world this young artist would be considered a rascally troublemaker. But in Melbourne, it’s art. Art is everywhere here.

In this city, it would be too easy to miss some of the greatest cafés, art, bars and interactions by never peering beyond the obvious. So go on – look up, look down, find a door, open it and see what lies within.

Essentials

Getting there: Qantas and Air New Zealand fly direct to Melbourne from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Staying there: Hyatt Centric is a luxury lifestyle hotel centrally located on Downie Street. King rooms from A$300 (NZ$324).

Explore: Private Melbourne tours with Michelle Dubrowin from A$480 (NZ$519). See: toursbylocals.com/MelbourneByLocal

Music Room is located on level one of Her, 270 Lonsdale St, Melbourne VIC 3000. See: her.melbourne

The writer was hosted by Visit Victoria.