Mitchelton Estate, Nagambie, Victoria: A true treat for wine and architecture buffs

Checking in

If the past three diabolically tainted years or more were a bottle of wine, you'd send it straight back, without even electing to taste it.

For the Australian wine industry there have been bushfires, floods, the loss of the lucrative Chinese wine market and, of course, the pandemic. Thank goodness, then, for the saviour-like qualities of wine tourism, something Australian wineries do exceptionally and increasingly well.

Mitchelton Estate, 90 minutes or so due north of Melbourne, has been beset by three of the above curses. Fortunately, it's eminently equipped to profit not solely from wine sales but from tourism as well, and here's why.

Designed by Robin Boyd, the celebrated Australian modernist architect, and completed following his premature death by colleague Ted Ashton, Mitchelton Estate was a model of wine tourism long before the term was coined.

With its 50th anniversary set for next year, we've arrived for a far too fleeting one-night stay at the estate which these days includes an intentionally discreet Hecker Guthrie-designed contemporary hotel.

The look

Vintage modernist architecture from the 1970s that, like a fine Mitchelton drop, has matured well.

The winery, which has recovered from a serious flood last year, is dominated by its famous, if not eccentric, all white, gold-tipped 55-metre high Ashton-designed tower. It rises above the vines like some showy European regional airport control tower.

Below it are a collection of signature Boyd buildings consisting of a cellar door, restaurant and cafe, as well as the 54-room accommodation wing.

The room

Supplied The property features a 54-room accommodation wing.

As well-equipped and stylishly furnished as most big city five-star hotel digs, our comfortable suite, with balcony, overlooks the eucalypt-draped Goulburn River which curls seductively alongside this beautifully-situated estate.

The suite, reached down a long corridor at the far river end of the 54-room hotel wing, comes with a decidedly sombre colour palette of our prized corner suite. It's as if it's been done so as not to compete with a glorious bush outlook reminiscent of a Heidelberg School of Australian impressionist painting.

Food and drink

Mitchelton's popular and convivial main restaurant The Muse, which featured in the 2023 Good Food Guide, is both a culinary and architectural feast where you can, of course, sample the estate's teamed classy drops.

On one side of the enormous, light-filled standalone dining room with its towering ceiling is the estate's generously lawned courtyard surrounded by whitewashed buildings. They come with tall and exaggeratedly steeped dark tiled roofs which help to conceal the less lovely working industrial section at the rear of the winery.

On the opposite side of the restaurant are al fresco tables shaded by trestled vines and overlooking yet more captivating bushland. For a more relaxed feed, try The Provedore in another recently refurbished building with its more cafe-style menu of stone baked pizza, pasta, soups, salads and more.

Out and about

If you're staying for one or two nights there's really no reason to leave the estate as there is so much to do here and, for that matter, not to do. Aside from the essential tastings inside the main cellar building there are also behind the scenes tours, cycling among the vines and strolls by the river.

Not to be missed is Mitchelton's own Aboriginal Art Gallery, located in the basement of the tower and which recently reopened to visitors following repairs from flood damage.

If you simply want to relax, there's an inviting resort-like and gum-shaded swimming pool as well as a boutique day spa within the top floor of the hotel wing.

The verdict

A true treat for wine and architecture buffs alike (and foodies, too), the world-class and nowadays historic Mitchelton Estate ranks as one of the great and most comprehensive Australian wine tourism offerings.

Essentials

Rates start from $355 (NZ$383) a night for a king bed vineyard view room. 470 Mitchellstown Rd, Nagambie, Vic. Phone (03) 5736 2288. See mitchelton.com.au

Highlight

Mitchelton's inspired architecture and design was conceived half-a-century ago when the likes of Monty Python was still mercilessly satirising Australia's incipient wine industry.

Lowlight

On the admittedly pedantic side, the stylish though near monochrome interior design of the hotel guest rooms could benefit from a smidgen more colour.

The writer was a guest of Mitchelton Estate.

- traveller.com.au