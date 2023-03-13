The Melbourne restaurant named after the Norse goddess of love and war

Melbourne is overloaded with food choices. Let your taste buds delight with these five ways to sample the best the city has to offer.

Nordic inspired

In Norse mythology, Freyja was the goddess of fertility, love, war and death.

But fear not – the biggest battle you’ll have at Melbourne restaurant Freyja is choosing what to eat. This Nordic-inspired restaurant showcases Australian cuisine using methods inspired by Scandinavian cultures. Executive chef Jae Bang worked in Michelin star restaurants in Spain, New York and Norway prior to arriving in Australia.

You can sit at a table but I recommend dining at the kitchen bar and observing what is the calmest, most organised kitchen environment I’ve ever witnessed, as each meal is delicately prepared in front of you.

I recommend the tomatoes with oscietra caviar and the decadent John Dory with brown butter. The Freyja waffle also comes highly recommended according to the couple who sat next to me, served with trout roe, smoked sour cream and mixed herbs. During lunchtime, try the traditional Nordic open sandwich smørrebrød at lunchtime.

To quench your thirst, there’s a selection of Scandinavian beers and Nordic-inspired cocktails, with names such as Odin and Valkyrie. After dinner, pop next door to the adjoined Viking bar Valhalla for a nightcap in a cosy booth. See: freyjarestaurant.com

Big Esso celebrates indigenous cuisine in Australia.

Indigenous cuisine

One of the first stops on your Melbourne dining itinerary should be Big Esso, centrally located within Federation Square. The Torres Strait-owned business Mabu Mabu, which runs Big Esso, aims to make indigenous food a star in Australian cuisine.

Big Esso means ‘the biggest thank you’ and Mabu Mabu ‘help yourself’. And you’ll want to help yourself to as many of the menu treats as possible which includes everything from seared arti (octopus), saltbush and pepperberry fried crocodile (which tastes a bit like fried chicken), and namas, the Torres Island version of ceviche – coconut cured kingfish with taro crisps.

And don’t forget a side of the saltbush damper (traditional Australian bread) with warrigal greens. See: mabumabu.com.au/dining

Farm to table

One of the most flavoursome steaks I’ve ever eaten in my life was served to me at Victoria by Farmer’s Daughters at Federation Square.

This restaurant prides itself on using the best local produce and wine the region has to offer for a true farm-to-table fine dining experience. Celebrating the best of Victoria, your meals are prepared with ingredients chosen from across the Western Plains, the Murray, the Great Ocean Road and the High Country in a menu that changes with the seasons.

Executive chef Alejandro is committed to building relationships with the farmers and growers, to create an experience that celebrates people as much as it does about the food and wine they produce.

The Provenance Menu is a great way to sample a number of different dishes if there is more than one of you – the buffalo ricotta is a beautiful dish unlike anything I’ve tasted before, and the barley fed beef with black garlic and cauliflower will go down in my personal history as the tastiest steak I’ve ever sunk my teeth into. See: victoriarestaurant.com.au

With sunset views

If you’re staying at Hyatt Centric Melbourne then fortunately you don’t have to go far to feast on delicious cuisine. Head up to hotel restaurant Langlands to enjoy gorgeous sunset views out over Melbourne, great cuisine and iconic cocktails.

The cuisine is modern Australian, with a twist of Mediterranean, ideally shared between guests. The Surrender Menu is the best way to go here, where you’ll get a chef’s selection of dishes so you can sample a range of treats. My top picks – the roasted pork belly, the barbecue half chicken, and the tiramisu for dessert.

While you’re here, your visit the bathrooms is an experience in itself due to the Insta-worthy view you’ll stare at when you walk through the door. See: hyatt.com

Brother Baba Budan on Little Bourke Street is a local's favourite.

On the fly - with good coffee

If you ask where the best coffee is in Melbourne, you’re likely to be met with numerous recommendations. Melbourne and coffee are synonymous and there are just too many iconic quality spots.

But right up there amongst the best is Brother Baba Budan on Little Bourke Street. Named after a legendary merchant who is said to have smuggled seven coffee seeds out of Yemen, the café is a tiny spot where patrons waiting to be caffeinated are seen lining out the door every morning.

But if you can grab a spot inside, it’s a trendy spot for some people-watching and embracing the busy Melbourne city vibe. While you’re inside, be sure to look up - the ceiling is decorated with wooden chairs and is quite the work of art.

If you need a bite to eat, they do toasted sandwiches – I had a chorizo and cheese toastie; it was massive and delicious, and hit the spot perfectly before I continued to make my way through the bustling inner city streets. See: instagram.com/brotherbababudan

