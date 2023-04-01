Travel bites: The NSW town on the map for its cooked-to-order doughnuts

Like a carefully chosen playlist, and dedicated navigator, no country road trip is complete without a stop in a small town to line your stomach with some sustenance.

Two hours by car from Sydney, and three from Canberra, the small town of Berry makes a delicious pit-stop for travellers heading down New South Wales’ beautiful South Coast.

On the main stretch of town legions of locals and curious tourists form the queue that stretches out the door to nab baked goodies from Milkwood Bakery (milkwoodbakery.com.au), which has something of a cult-like following among fans of country baking.

Once you snake your way in the door it’s not hard to see why it’s so revered.

Tyson Beckett/Stuff Sweet treats from Milkwood Bakery, Berry, NSW.

The spread is a feast for your eyes as well as your puku. A counter that runs the width of the shop is piled high with almost every type of sweet treat you might hanker for: croissants, lamingtons, sweet buns, cookies and tea cakes.

The blackboard menu on the wall above advertises a smorgasboard of wraps, sandwiches, salads and smoothies for those who crave something less decadent.

A late night, followed by an early morning means my attention was immediately captured by the large, well-stocked pie warmer. A gourmet selection of pastries with perky domed lids are lined up attractively: beef bourguignon, pork ale fennel and apple, cauliflower and pecorino sit alongside generously filled sausage rolls.

I opt for a lamb and pinenut variety of the latter and do not regret branching out from the classic beef and pork. It is gloriously fatty, with pockets of crunch thanks to the pinenuts.

The ends, where the rich filling has crawled out of the delicately flaky pastry, have crisped and caramelised into a lacey and intensely savoury treat. Eaten outside in the sunny communal courtyard, it is the perfect pick me up.

Tyson Beckett/Stuff The famous doughnuts are best scoffed from the bag.

On the return trip, we set out early in the day with a distinct goal in mind: To get to ‘The Famous Berry Donut Van’ (instagram.com/berrydonutvan) before the queues form. We’d been tipped off by someone at our accommodation that these deep-fried delights are the hottest ticket in Berry and were keen to judge them ourselves.

When we arrive, we peek into the window and are downtrodden not to see doughnuts waiting for us, “Have you sold out already?”

“No,” is the welcome reply, “We cook them to order!”

This humble van has been a fixture on the scene in Berry for nearly 60 years for deliciously good reason. Parked on the side of Queen Street, they dole out old-school fried rings from their retro-styled van.

If & When Social Media Agency The Famous Berry Donut Van, Berry.

Demolished within a minute of going from the fryer, through a generous coating of cinnamon sugar and then slipped into a paper bag, they taste of utter perfection. Dusty on the outside, crunchy to bite with a cakey consistency inside. They are supremely scoffable, but just small enough that you don’t feel like you’ve overdone it

Pies, hot dogs and fried treats are also on offer. But the main attraction at the famous Berry doughnut van, is in the name.

The writer was hosted by Destination NSW.