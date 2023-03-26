GoBoat, Melbourne: How to captain your own boat without a licence

“Stick to the right!”

A rower is powering down the Yarra River, and the little electric boat I’m driving is getting in the way of her training.

“Oops, sorry!” I wave and accidentally manoeuvre the little boat even more directly in her path, before escaping to the edge of the river, while trying not to get tangled in the grass at the water’s edge.

If you’ve never driven a boat before, it can take a bit of time to get used to turning - it’s the opposite of a steering wheel in a car. Move the tiller one way, and it will steer the boat in the opposite direction. You also sail on the right side of a river, not the left. What comes intuitively on the road for us Kiwis, needs to be re-wired on the water.

I don’t have a captain’s licence, but on this sunny Melbourne day, I am the master of this boat - and my main obstacle is trying to dodge the rowers out for their Sunday morning training and navigate a dozen bridges.

I’ve hired a GoBoat for a cruise down the Yarra. These Scandinavian-designed electric boats can be rented in a few locations around the world, with Australia the latest country to bring them on. Made out of fibreglass used from recycled PET bottles, and with a maximum speed of five knots, you don’t need any sailing experience to enjoy this eco-friendly way to see the sights of Melbourne from a new perspective.

Juliette Sivertsen Juliette Sivertsen becomes a captain for the day on a GoBoat electric picnic boat cruise in Melbourne.

The boats can fit up to eight people onboard and there’s a table in the middle so you can enjoy a picnic lunch and - providing you’re not the captain - a glass or two of bubbly. You can rent a chilly bin and bluetooth speaker for the ride and the boats are also pet-friendly.

The 242km-long Yarra River is known as Birrarung to its traditional owners, the Warundjeri people, and was a main source of food, a place for meeting and camping, pre-European settlement. It only became known as the Yarra in the 1830s, when a surveyor apparently misheard the Aboriginal phrase ‘yarro yarro’, which means ‘ever flowing’.

It remains a culturally and ecologically significant site for Victoria today, home to an abundance of native plants, birds and fish, as well as being an iconic tourist attraction, with sightseeing cruises setting off multiple times each day. The scenic river canvasses a large stretch beyond the city of Melbourne, although most tourists tend to only know the path that runs through the city.

Before departing, boaties are given a safety briefing, a life jacket and quick instructional chat with GoBoat staff before navigating out of the dock armed with a map of the river’s key sites and bridges. It takes a few turns to get used to the tiller (which steers the boat), which is also the accelerator; twisting the handle one way increases the speed, and the other puts you in reverse – a simple system even for those who’ve never driven a boat before. And with the top speed being just five knots, there’s plenty of time to get out of the way of obstacles.

I have a choice of two directions: head towards the Docklands marina or down past the MCG and Melbourne Park – I opt for the latter. The map also gives handy time references at various marks along the river to let you know how long it would take to get back to base.

Juliette Sivertsen The boats offer a unique way to explore Melbourne along the Yarra River.

I’ve been on walking tours through the city’s laneways, marvelled at great exhibitions at the NGV and been up the Melbourne Skydeck for panoramic views, but this little boat down the river quickly turns into one of the most fun sightseeing experiences I’ve had for its unique way to view the city. The hustle and bustle of Melbourne life is one of the city’s attributes, especially for Kiwi travellers wanting to get a feel for big city life, but my cruise down the Yarra offers a gentle reprieve from the intensity of the laneways.

For the next two hours, I pootle along the river taking in the cityscape. Sure you can jump on a bigger cruise with dozens of others and have the work done for you, but a self-drive picnic boat means embracing the slow route, and allows you to observe the morning’s activities at a gentle pace.

It’s a delightfully pleasant way to spend a Sunday morning, and despite travelling solo, I’m having a blast sailing past other boaties, waving to the dog-walkers and morning joggers on the water’s edge, and watching the rowers train.

By the time I return to the dock, I’ve only nearly run aground twice and managed to avoid taking out any other rowers and boaties. I’d say that’s a pretty good success for a first-time captain.

Essentials:

Getting there: Qantas and Air New Zealand fly direct to Melbourne from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. See: qantas.com; airnewzealand.co.nz

Staying there: Hyatt Centric is a luxury lifestyle hotel within the city’s free tram network. King rooms start from A$300 (NZ$327) per night. See: hyatt.com

Playing there: GoBoat has hire options for one, two or three hours, starting at A$129. See: goboat.com.au/location/melbourne-cbd

The writer was hosted by Visit Victoria.