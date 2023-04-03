A walk through Sydney's hidden secrets

“My favourite thing about Sydney’s multiculturalism,” says tour guide Andrew, “Is the food.”

This raises a chuckle among our group, as well it might – we’re a multicultural gang ourselves, hailing from Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and the USA. We’ve gathered on this sunny morning to visit lesser-known corners of Australia’s oldest city, via the Hidden Sydney tour run by Local Sauce Tours.

The tour started from Pyrmont Bridge, a prominent landmark at the mouth of Darling Harbour, a zone of restaurants, accommodation and entertainment. As we left the bridge at its western end, Andrew briefed us on its history and the harbour’s money-making “Four Ss”: shipbuilding, sugar, sandstone, and sheep.

Supplied A replica of Captain James Cook’s ship Endeavour and the Welcome Wall.

We also glanced at the replica of Captain James Cook’s ship Endeavour which is moored nearby, noting that he didn’t actually discover Australia in 1770 (given First Nations people were already living here). His voyage of exploration did spark waves of immigration from across the seas, a process commemorated by the nearby Welcome Wall which lists over 30,000 names of immigrants to Australia, along with some of their stories.

Now, history absorbed and international foodstuffs praised, Andrew leads us off the beaten path into the back streets of Pyrmont.

Pyrmont pubs and Vegemite toast

It’s amazing the transformation in our surroundings after a short uphill walk, away from the water. Gone are the big buildings of the convention centre and adjacent hotels, as we step into Union Square: a delightful oasis of colonial-era architecture.

Andrew points out an 1851 set of two-storey terrace houses which were built for the middle and upper classes, with charming sandstone fronts. Down a side street, humbler and smaller brick terraces, just over three metres wide, housed 19th century Sydney’s workers.

Supplied Tim Tams, Vegemite toast and flat whites.

Pubs are also part of the mix; as our guide points out, with such tiny homes they were much-needed social hubs. As we pause in a park, he tells us about the Quarryman’s and Dunkirk Hotels across the street, and how they derived their names from their clientele and from history.

Snacks were promised in the tour’s description, so we soon find ourselves seated at outdoor café tables. Given most of the group is from outside Australia, this is the perfect opportunity to introduce us to two Aussie food icons: Tim Tams and Vegemite. Andrew demonstrates how to suck coffee through the chocolate-coated biscuits, and a plate of Vegemite on toast poses a savoury challenge.

Supplied The Hidden Sydney tour is run by Local Sauce Tours.

As Vegemite is tasted and faces pulled, Andrew nods toward the solid brick warehouse over the road, which was once a wool store and an echo of the old saying that Australia “rides on the sheep’s back”.

Ultimo’s ultimate cat

As we cross into the neighbouring suburb of Ultimo, passing a flyover which was diverted away from the neighbourhood after intense 1974 protests, we pause by the Lord Wolseley Hotel to marvel at the pub’s narrowness, tucked between humble historic homes.

Our next hidden secret is found behind a fence at the attractive main building of the former Sydney Technical College (now TAFE Sydney Institute). In its gardens you can see – if you look carefully – the statue of a cat on a stone plinth, with the carved legend: “Fred, college cat, well remembered, 1970-1984.” When he passed away in the grounds, students in the stonemasonry class crafted this impressive memorial, we’re told.

A glass in Glebe

Supplied A group photo at Friend in Hand with Andrew and Georgie.

Our final Sydney district is Glebe, which we’re introduced to by a vast mural on a wall of the International Grammar School. Erected in 1996, its vivid geometric shapes refer to animals, people and items connected to the local area.

Glebe is a diverse place, says Andrew; its proximity to universities means it has plenty of students, as well as housing colourful long-term residents from the suburb’s working-class days.

A symbol of that era is the Friend in Hand, a neighbourhood pub on a quiet residential street, and a fine example of Sydney’s inner-city heritage. This being our final stop, the group gathers around a high-top table for a relaxing glass of Akasha, a craft brewery from the suburb of Five Dock. We also meet the pub’s resident cockatoo, Georgie, who doesn’t mind a stroke of the feathers.

Supplied Jacarandas in Glebe.

There’s a sociable vibe as we sip our drinks and chat about our travels, in this relaxed local haunt on a warm Saturday afternoon. It’s the perfect end to our amble through the back streets of inner Sydney, and a welcome contrast to the bright lights and fast pace of the city’s CBD.

Essentials:

The Hidden Sydney tour costs A$50 (NZ$53) for adults, A$45 for kids. See: localsaucetours.com.au

Getting there: Air New Zealand flies to Sydney from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown. See: airnewzealand.com

Staying there: Hyatt Regency Sydney offers comfortable rooms near Darling Harbour. See: hyattregency.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer was hosted by Local Sauce Tours.