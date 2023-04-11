Is this the world's cutest possum?

While possums are widely considered to be a pest in New Zealand, there’s one particular breed of this marsupial that may have you thinking twice about them.

In Australia, possums are protected under the Wildlife Act, due to them being a native species. None more so than the Eastern pygmy possum, one of the world’s smallest – and arguably cutest – possums.

These tiny furry creatures weigh less than a golf ball, coming in at under 45 grams, and growing to just over 10cm in length.

They have a short snout, large round ears and tail about the length of their body which can wrap around twigs and branches.

In Australia, these possums are an important pollinator, feeding on nectar and pollen at night.

Twelve Eastern pygmy possums have just been relocated from two of Sydney’s national parks to North Head Sanctuary in Manly. There, the Australian Wildlife Conservancy (AWC) works with Sydney Harbour Federation Trust to restore and protect locally extinct species.

A 7-gram Eastern Pygmy Possum, one of the world’s tiniest possums.

Three of the possums were also fitted with tiny collared radio transmitters to track them. Each collar weighs under 1g and is only 2cm wide and allows tracking for at least a month.

Each possum was placed into a special travel case and driven 45 minutes to their new home.

Executive Director of the Harbour Trust Janet Carding said these creatures play a significant role in protecting the critically endangered Eastern Suburbs Banksia Scrub.

“As pollinators, Eastern Pygmy Possums perform the important task of moving pollen between the diverse Banksias on the headland,” Carding said.

“We are delighted to be working with AWC to strengthen the population of this species at North Head Sanctuary.

Wayne Lawler/AWC Eastern Pygmy Possum, a native Australian possum species, and one of the world's smallest possums.

“North Head’s delicate ecosystem is home to a rich diversity of flora and fauna, and its preservation is central to the Harbour Trust’s mission. Protecting these native species is so important.”

If you want to try see one in the wild, you can go on a Wildlife Explorer Tour, a one-hour guided walking tour of Q Station in Manly. You might also spot an an echidna or even blue tongue lizard.

Cats and foxes are one of the main threats to Australia’s native mammal species like the Eastern Pygmy Possum. Recent government estimates suggest that across Australia, the yearly death toll from pet cats is more than 340 million native animals.