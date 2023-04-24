Why New South Wales' South Coast should be your next relaxing break

You’re looking for a relaxing break in New South Wales after a spending some time enjoying the bustling sights and scenes in Sydney.

Weighing your options chances are you probably consider heading west, into the Blue Mountains, or the Hunter Region. Perhaps you think about following the road north towards the Central Coast, maybe even up as far as Byron Bay.

For those seeking a patch where the world truly slows down, head the other way, down to the pristine South Coast.

Getting to the overlooked region is easy; it’s a straightforward three-hour drive south from Sydney to Ulladulla, where we based ourselves for a blissful minibreak following an action packed weekend in the city.

If you have little ones, or want to break up the drive, you pass Symbio Wildlife Park on the way. Or there are plenty of rural towns, like Berry with noteworthy bakeries to stop at when your stomach lets you know it’s time to re-fuel.

Unwind in the vines

The family-run Cupitt's Estate houses everything you need to unwind.

Fifteen minutes inland from Mollymook township where the coast meets the countryside Cupitt’s Estate provides an incredibly romantic base, set amongst gently rolling green hills and fragrant eucalyptus bush that houses free-roaming kangaroos.

This family-run winery, brewery and vineyard houses everything you need to unwind. There’s a relaxed al fresco garden bar, a more upscale restaurant, a wine tasting room and a series of unbeatable accommodation pods nestled amongst the greenery.

If you’re staying overnight, you’ll want to make sure you nab one of the huts that have deep bathtubs on the private deck. The tastefully decorated pods feature a spacious living and kitchen area (complete with one of the best stocked mini-bars I’ve seen in a while), a very luxurious bathroom and a generously sized separate bedroom that houses a bed so plush you basically melt into it.

From the art on the walls to the botanically infused Leif body products in the shower that conjure the natural surroundings, the details here all represent the best of the Australian landscape.

The estate is an easy drive from all the region’s attractions, but the pods are so well accommodated and the setting so tranquil that you’ll have a hard time convincing yourself to leave the property.

Hit the sand

Narrawallee Beach. Bendalong Beach.

Peel yourself away from Cupitt’s, and you might have the pleasure of meeting Pam Burridge, the first woman in Australia to become a full-time professional surfer and blaze the trail for a generation of surfers to come.

Burridge continues that stewardship now, running a surf school that teaches keen rookies (and more apprehensive journalists) how to conquer the waves at the sheltered Narrawallee Beach with patience and plenty of good humour. Learn from the best, she also happens to be one of the most patient.

If you prefer to lie on the sand and watch others challenge the churn the area’s beach options are endless. Enjoy a sunrise stroll at the easily accessible Mollymook Beach, explore a tidal rock pool at The Bogey Hole, fill up on family fun at the expansive Bendalong Beach or lap up the aquamarine waters at Lake Conjola.

If you’re up for a day trip, it’s worth making the trip to nearby Jervis Bay to explore the crystal-clear waves and white as sugar sand at Hyams Beach.

And relax...

The infinity pool at Bannister's By The Sea, Mollymook, NSW

For those who prefer their water with less of a current, you won’t get a more serene aquatic scene than at Bannister’s By The Sea.

This luxury hotel in Mollymook is set against the backdrop of the sparkling Pacific Ocean. An afternoon lounging in and by their infinity pool that overlooks the ocean, cocktail in hand and one eye on the horizon for passing whales and dolphins is the definition of relaxation.

Should you need an extra hand unwinding their Spa By The Sea offers a selection of blissful treatments for the body and face using natural products and techniques designed to revitalise, soothe and decompress.

Luxuriate in local fare

Seafood is the major culinary draw in this part of the world. Bannister’s is also home to one of Rick Stein’s eponymous restaurant outposts. True to Stein’s culinary philosophy the menu highlights a range of seafood cooked simply and paired with sublime local produce.

Tuna, swordfish, salmon and kingfish sashimi at Rick Stein at Bannisters.

During my visit I enjoyed delectable sashimi, super sweet Australian scallops with coriander and hazelnut butter and a pan-fried mahi mahi fillet, served with prawn and mango salsa that is zingy enough to convert even the most fish-sceptic diner.

For something more casual, but just as delicious make your way to The Ruse in Ulladulla, a Mexican-influenced cocktail bar that overlooks the tranquil harbour.

Offering a tight selection of lively cocktails, many which feature mezcal or tequila and a thoughtful snack and taco menu, this is great option for Monday evening dining, when their tacos are priced $5 after 4pm.

Fact file:

Ulladulla is a three-hour drive from Sydney and 2.5 hours from Canberra.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer was hosted by Destination NSW.