Spotlight on: The eye-popping Australian festival that you can attend for free

It's only one month until Australia’s largest event.

Vivid Sydney’s festival of light, art and culture returns from May 26 to June 17 with more than 300 free and ticketed events reflecting the theme of Mother Nature in and around the city centre.

Across 8.5 kilometres, the Light Walk takes visitors on an eye-popping stroll between kaleidoscopic installations and projections. The free activation starts at Circular Quay where the sails of the Opera House take on vibrant projected works of late Australian artist John Olsen.

Inside the world-famous building a line-up of international musicians will perform across its stages.

A drone show is set to feature more than 1000 illuminated flying machines over the harbour and an abstract water show will be a sight with its 80-metre water spouts, projections and pyrotechnics – book a harbour cruise to see the festival from a different angle.

Thinkers and doers can choose between 60 talks and workshops, including a sit-down with The White Lotus creator Mike White and star of the series, Jennifer Coolidge.

For the first time the festival will tick off another of the basic human senses. Culinary offerings are the essence of Vivid Food – luxurious fine-dining experiences, street food night markets, ballroom feasts and multi-course dinners atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge's southeast pylon make up the debut programme.

