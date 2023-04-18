5 things that will surprise Kiwi travellers to the Australian Outback

Before I visited the Northern Territory, my “knowledge” of the Outback was informed by the likes of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Wolf Creek and, more recently, Murder in the Outback –a true-crime series which revisited the 2001 disappearance of British man Peter Falconio on a lonely stretch of highway north of Alice Springs.

While I realised there was much more to the Outback – Australia’s vast, sparsely populated interior – than such films and documentaries suggest, I imagined it as a harsh, unforgiving environment full of creatures out to cause grievous bodily harm or even death.

A recent trip to the Red Centre showed me how clueless I really was.

It’s not a desert

I’d been expecting red dirt stretching to the horizon on all sides, with only the hypnotic monolith that is Uluru to break it up.

Instead, I found myself road tripping through a landscape of sunset-hued mountain ranges, hidden gorges with swimming holes reflecting groves of ghost eucalyptus trees, and duster-shaped desert oaks rising from plains of tangerine-coloured sand and golden spinifex grass. There was even a grand canyon.

Receiving too much rain to qualify as a desert, the Red Centre is home to flora and fauna found nowhere else on Earth.

Stuff Ormiston Gorge is home to a popular natural swimming hole 135km west of Alice Springs in the West MacDonnell National Park.

Look up and you might see a cackle of pink Major Mitchell’s cockatoos with crests like Indigenous American headdresses, or the crimson-breasted flaming galahs that inspired one of Alf Stewart’s famous phrases. Look down and you might spot a thorny devil with a fake second “head” on the back of its neck to ward off predators.

For the record, I didn’t come across anything – human, snake or otherwise – that seemed intent on killing me. The closest I got to grievous bodily harm was having a fly zip up my nostril.

It’s full of rock stars

Only in the Outback could a canyon with 300-metre high walls, a “Lost City” made of sandstone, and a palm-filled “Garden of Eden” retain relative anonymity. While Kings Canyon attracts a good number of visitors, its rock star status falls far short of Uluru’s.

Located about 350km southwest of Alice Springs, the canyon rises like a bronze phoenix from the burnt oranges and ochres of Watarrka National Park. We helicoptered over it, peering into the gargantuan gash that contains the Garden of Eden, before getting a close-up view on the 6km Rim Walk the next morning.

Stuff Kings Canyon sits about 350km southwest of Alice Springs.

Setting out at sunrise, we climbed “Heart Attack Hill” before passing through “Priscilla’s Crack”, where fans of the film recreate the scene in which the main characters climb the canyon in drag; the Garden of Eden with its khaki-coloured thicket of rare plants; and the beehive-shaped domes of the Lost City.

It’s not a cultural desert either

Whoever coined the phrase “there’s more culture in a pot of yoghurt than there is in Australia” clearly either hadn’t visited the Red Centre or understood it properly.

Considered the country’s spiritual heart, Central Australia is home to the oldest continuous culture on the planet, and the influence of its traditional custodians is everywhere.

The Aṉangu believe the landscape was created at the beginning of time by their ancestors, and that they have a duty to protect it for generations to come. The Aṉangu continue to live by the laws, or Tjukurpa, passed down by their ancient ancestors, whose spirits are said to reside in sacred spots such as Uluru and Kata Tjuta.

Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images The 'Grounded' installation at free festival Parrtjima transforms Indigenous artworks into large-scale projections accompanied by an atmospheric soundscape.

As cultural knowledge must be earned, visitors are not privy to many of the stories attached to such sites, but several are shared at the Cultural Centre in Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park and audio guides which can be used when exploring them.

You don’t have to rough it

The Red Centre’s long, straight highways are made for road trips, but that doesn’t mean you have to commit to vanlife a la Priscilla and co or stay at dodgy, middle-of-nowhere pubs/hotels.

Discovery Kings Canyon resort has deluxe rooms with freestanding bathtubs looking out to the red escarpment, while nearby Kings Creek Station boasts glamping tents overlooking the George Gill Range. At the latter, you’ll find the kitchen stocked with a bottle of wine and meat for cooking on your private barbecue. The sun setting over the range and subsequent starry skies make for a stellar post-dinner show.

Stuff Drinks and canapes overlooking Kings Canyon at Discovery Kings Canyon resort.

There’s excellent nightlife

You may be in one of the remotest places on the planet, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do after dark.

One of the largest art installations in Australian history, Bruce Munro’s “Field of Light” near Uluru has attracted scores of visitors since it made its 2016 debut, and one of the best ways to experience it is after drinks and a bush tucker-inspired dinner.

Ayers Rock Resort’s ‘A night at Field of Light’ experience saw our group sip bubbles as the sun set over Uluru before helping ourselves to a buffet featuring the likes of kangaroo and crocodile. As the sky faded to black, some 50,000 multicoloured solar-powered lights turned the landscape into a scene straight out of Tim Burton’s hallucinatory Alice in Wonderland.

Munro’s new installation, Light Towers, at Discovery Kings Canyon is just as mesmerising – and the resort puts on some great Aussie beers, wines and bush tucker-inspired canapés on a deck overlooking the canyon before it flickers to life every night.

The writer was hosted by Tourism NT.