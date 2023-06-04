What it's like to stay at the most luxurious hotel on the Gold Coast

I cannot inhale deep enough.

Barely have I stepped into the lobby of The Langham on the Gold Coast and I am intoxicated by the sweetest of scents. Bouquets of fresh pink orchids and carnations are on display in tall glass vases sitting on marble-top stools, resulting in a deliciously scented welcome to this luxury hotel on the seaside.

The place

Situated on the Surfers Paradise end of the Gold Coast, The Langham opened in June 2022, with its grand opening in October. With 169 hotel rooms and 170 residences, guests can either look out to uninterrupted views of the beach, or out to the city and Hinterland beyond.

On the 20th floor is the Chairman’s Suite, which is a two-bedroom luxury suite with two separate lounge areas, a full-size study, dining area, and butler’s pantry.

The hotel has direct access to the beach – exit the front of the property and cross the pedestrian path and have your tootsies in the sand in seconds. Consequently, there’s a little foot tap at the guest beachside entrance to avoid traipsing sand through the hotel.

The Langham The presidential suite at The Langham Gold Coast.

The space

The Langham hotel brand is known for being indulgent, luxurious and elegant. That’s no different on the Gold Coast, with a hint of playfulness across its 49 levels. The lobby is grand, with beautiful art and lighting instalments as well as the remarkable aforementioned floral welcome.

And next to the lobby bar is the most perfect Insta-worthy Langham statement piece imaginable – a pale pink telephone booth, labelled ‘The Langham’ complete with pink telephone inside, draped top to bottom in a blanket of pink and white floral arrangements. There’s nothing subtle about it, but it’s playful and elegant.

The room

Staying on the 15th floor, I was in the Superior Hinterland Room, with views out to the city from my private balcony. As to be expected, rooms are spacious, with a king bed, dining table and minibar, as well as seating out on the balcony – perfect for watching the golden glow of the sun cast its final rays on the cityscape each night.

Rooms are spacious and you’ll find contemporary elegance in the furnishings, such as the oversized tub in the dark tiled bathroom, rounded marble tabletops, the pendant bedside lights and the golden cocktail shaker and cocktail mix on top of the minibar.

The Langham Elegant touches can be seen throughout The Langham Gold Coast.

Each day I was provided with complimentary bottled water, served in recycled aluminium bottles. There was also the in-house spa, Chuan Spa’s mini bottle of essential oil mix designed to help you sleep.

The amenities

On level 2, Chuan Spa is available for all your pampering needs, as well as an indoor pool. The main pool is outside on the ground floor, with a man-made beach area and sun loungers bordering the pool. Guests can swim up to the bar and enjoy a cocktail in the pool, or staff can bring it back to your pool lounge if you prefer to stay dry. You can also order snacks and light meals if you fancy some poolside dining.

I highly recommend a poolside chilli margarita.

The food

It is hardly surprising that breakfast is a lavish affair at The Langham. Breakfast is served daily at Akoya restaurant on the ground floor, where you can take a seat next to the window for sea views and watch locals run past.

It’s an incredible buffet offering a feast that goes on as far as the eyes can see. Think grilled halloumi, egg cups wrapped in bacon, freshly cooked mini hollandaise egg muffins, smoked salmon and cream cheese, bowls of smashed avocado, waffles and pancakes, even a dumpling and noodle station as well as the usual continental and fruit offerings. Akoya is also open for dining at other times of the day,

Afternoon tea is served in Palm Court on the ground floor for all your pastries desires, or opt for Cantonese fine-dining at T’ang Court. Light bites and cocktails are available at the Lobby Bar.

Worth stepping out for

The beach. It’s not even a hop, skip and a jump – you could do it in just a hop. You just can’t visit the Gold Coast without going for a dip. There are also plenty of surf schools in the region – another must-do for visitors. Go Ride A Wave surf school is in Surfers Paradise and about a 20-minute beach walk from The Langham. In the opposite direction and you’ll reach the vibrant dining and accommodation precinct, Broadbeach.

The Langham The Langham, Gold Coast. Superior Hinterland room.

Worth staying in for

The pool, the bath, the spa.

The highlight

The delightful fragrance of flowers and pops of colour that greet you in the lobby.

The lowlight

I would have liked an area to stow my suitcase – the wardrobe area in the bathroom didn’t have a shelf for it.

The verdict

A playful, elegant stay in a coastal luxe setting.

The essentials:

Staying there: The Langham Gold Coast, Rooms from A$550 (NZ$580) per night. See: langhamhotels.com

Getting there: Air New Zealand flies direct to the Gold Coast from Auckland and Christchurch. See: airnewzealand.co.nz

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer was hosted by Tourism Australia.