Queensland's secret spots: From tropical islands to alpaca farms

Queensland is one of the most popular holiday spots for Kiwis - but here are a few spots you probably didn't know about.

Queensland is best-known to Kiwis for its theme parks and the Great Barrier Reef. But as Brook Sabin discovers, Australia’s second-largest state is home to hundreds of hidden gems that make for the holiday of a lifetime.

Tangalooma, Brisbane

Just off the coast of Brisbane is one of the largest sand islands in the world, and it's where you'll find some of the best snorkelling in Australia.

Tangalooma Island Resort is reached on a 75-minute ferry trip from Brisbane and one of the most popular activities is snorkelling through a cluster of 15 sunken vessels, known as the Tangalooma Wrecks.

These wrecks were deliberately scuttled in the 1960s to create a sheltered harbour for small boats, and now serve as an extraordinary artificial reef teeming with marine life. You can expect to see tropical fish, colourful corals and even turtles. Guided snorkel tours depart throughout the day.

Tourism Events Queensland The Tangalooma Wrecks offers excellent snorkelling.

The snorkelling here was better than recent trips I’ve done to Fiji, Rarotonga and the Maldives.

The island also offers a 4WD dune adventure with sandboarding, quad bike adventures, whale watching, kayaking, paddle boarding and much more.

You can explore the island on a day trip from Brisbane, or stay overnight at the resort. A trip here feels like you've visited a tropical island - almost unbelievable, given how close it is to Brisbane.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Tangalooma has a popular sandboarding trip.

Noosa Everglades, Sunshine Coast

Noosa is best-known for its beaches, but head inland, and you'll find a land of almost mythical beauty at the Noosa Everglades. This 60-kilometre wetland has slow-moving water running through it, creating what looks like an expansive sunken jungle. You can explore this magnificent landscape with Everglades Explorer.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Floating into a Jurassic world with the Everglade Explorer.

They have a kayak trip with morning tea, or an excellent "Serenity Cruise" that offers beer, wine or juice while you soak up the vistas and spot wildlife. Almost half of Australia's native birds can be found in the ecosystem.

Habitat Noosa, Sunshine Coast

The perfect base for exploring the everglade system is Habitat Noosa, which is home to one of Queensland's best camping and glamping experiences.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Habitat Noosa sits adjacent to Lake Cootharaba.

The camp is just 25 minutes from Noosa, surrounded by a pristine national park and Lake Cootharaba. The everglade trips depart from the camp.

Aside from camping, the retreat is well-known for glamping (glamorous camping tents) with a substantial population of wild kangaroos that hop through the park - especially in the cool of the morning and during dusk.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Wake up surrounded by kangaroos at Habitat Noosa.

Kids will love an escape here with canoes, kayaks, paddle boards and boat hire to explore the lake.

If it's on your bucket list to see wild kangaroos, this is a guaranteed place to tick that off.

Paddock Bakery, Gold Coast

This Gold Coast establishment is the best bakery I've encountered in seven continents’ worth of travel - and one stop is never enough. Housed in a beautifully resorted villa, the hardest part is knowing where to start.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Paddock Bakery’s Caramilk cookie.

Don't miss their croissants, which are crafted over three days, the apple & rhubarb doughnut french toast, their famous semi-sourdough doughnuts, and if you have a real sweet treat, you can't go past their selection of cookies. Their Caramilk creation is heavenly.

Mountview Alpaca Farm, Gold Coast

For a lunch you'll never forget, head up into the Gold Coast's lush hinterland and have a feast with a furry local at Mountview Alpaca Farm.

You'll first be introduced to the herd of alpacas, where you get to choose your lunch buddy from such characters as Bambi, Billzard, Coconut, or Peanut.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Lunch at Mountview Alpaca Farm.

You'll then learn to lead your alpaca, before taking them to your picnic spot by the river – complete with a gourmet platter of treats from the nearby vineyard including wine, cheeses, breads, salads, and fried chicken. You'll also be given a bag of food to feed your alpaca during lunch – which will stand nearby munching away.

If you just want to take an alpaca for a walk, the farm also has 30-minute packages that cost just $12.50 for kids - it's excellent value for money.

Eumundi Markets, Sunshine Coast

Brook Sabin/Stuff Eumundi Markets is the heart of the Sunshine Coast's artisan scene.

Nestled in the picturesque Sunshine Coast town of Emundi you'll find one of Australia’s best markets.

The Emundi Markets run Wednesday and Saturday, with around 600 stalls combining art, culture, and culinary delights.

Grab a locally-roasted coffee, and spend a few hours strolling the stalls with lots of delicious treats to tempt you along the way.

Montville, Sunshine Coast

Brook Sabin/Stuff The town of Montville is 1.5 hours north of Brisbane.

If you're a fan of charming tiny towns, Montville is a must-visit. Perched on the side of a mountain range, this town dates back to 1887 and has a proud history of European-inspired architecture.

Grab a burger at The Edge Cafe, with stunning hinterland views, before exploring the village with boutiques, restaurants and lots of sweet treats, including a chocolate shop.

The town is near the Kondalilla National Park, which offers lots of magnificent walks in sub-tropical rainforests, complete with swimming holes and waterfalls.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Edge Cafe in Montville offers great food and views.

Lovestone Cottages, Sunshine Coast

If you're after a romantic escape in the rainforest, Lovestone Cottages should be top of your list.

These world-class cabins are tucked away in a tropical oasis just a few minutes from Montville and offer an indulgent place to unwind.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Lovestone Cottages is a secluded place to unwind.

The three meticulously designed cottages each have a large freestanding spa bath framed against a view of the rainforest, an ultra-luxurious bed, and lots of treats awaiting guests on arrival.

It takes just 90 minutes from Brisbane to reach the retreat, but you'll feel a world away from the stresses of life.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Lovestone Cottages has three cabins dotted around the rainforest.

Essentials:

Getting there:

Queensland is well-connected from New Zealand, with flights to all four of its international airports: Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Cairns.

Brisbane Airport is connected from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown. Gold Coast is connected from Auckland, Christchurch and Queenstown. Sunshine Coast is connected from Auckland between July and October with Air NZ. There are direct flights from Auckland to Cairns between April-October. See: airnz.co.nz; qantas.co.nz; jetstar.co.nz, virginaustralia.com(Queenstown to Brisbane only) and china-airlines.com (Auckland to Brisbane only).

Playing there:

Mountview Alpaca Farm from A$12.50 (NZ$13.20) for children, or A$24.50 for adults. Food and alpaca packages from $79. See: mountviewfarm.com.au

Tangalooma day trips and overnight accommodation available from tangalooma.com

Everglades Eco Safari kayak and cruises from A$84.

Habitat Noosa glamping tents from A$130 or the luxurious Paperbark tents from A$210. See: habitatnoosa.com.au

Lovestone Cottages from A$595 per night. See: lovestonecottages.com.au

The author’s trip was supported by Tourism and Events Queensland. See: queensland.com

This story was produced as a part of an editorial partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland. Read more about our partnership content here.