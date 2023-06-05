The incredible tree houses tucked away in the Aussie jungle

This secluded tree house accommodation is one of Queensland’s best-kept secrets.

We’ve woken in a thick blanket of mist. So thick, that the 15-million-degree ball of light we call the sun is having trouble getting through.

But what makes this scene all the more incredible is the wildlife. We can’t see them, but kookaburras are cackling, cicadas singing, and frogs add their own tune to the chorus.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The cottages overlook extensive rainforest.

It’s a phantom to the eyes, yet a symphony to our ears. But, here’s what’s best of all: we’re enjoying this all from a secluded tree house that’s one of Queensland’s best-kept secrets.

Lovestone Cottages is found in the Sunshine Coast hinterland, near Montville. The tiny town of around 1000 people is perched on the side of a mountain range and dates back to 1887, with a proud history of European-inspired architecture.

Brook Sabin/Stuff We woke up surrounded by thick fog.

Just a few minutes from the village, you’ll find Lovestone Cottages, which is home to three world-class cabins, overlooking two hectares of virgin jungle. To get to your cabin, you’ll weave through a short rainforest boardwalk, before opening the door to discover a hidden oasis.

Each cabin has a large freestanding spa bath - with 14 jets - framed against a view of the forest, with an ultra-luxurious bed and lots of treats awaiting guests on arrival.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The property has just three cottages.

Inside the fridge we found an impressive breakfast and lots of snacks including wine and chocolate. Even the bathroom is opulent, with double vanities and an enormous shower with four heads and room for two people. It’s the kind of place that’s so cosy, you don’t really want to leave.

Adding to that feeling are hosts Tamara and Jonathan Large, who go out their way to make sure you have everything you need - including advice on things to see in the region.

Brook Sabin/Stuff You’re supplied with everything you need to make a hearty breakfast.

A short trip into Montville is essential, there you’ll find boutiques, restaurants and lots of sweet treats including a chocolate shop. The town is also nearby the Kondalilla National Park, which offers lots of magnificent walks in sub-tropical rainforests, complete with swimming holes and waterfalls.

But really, Lovestone is a retreat where you want to put aside a little time to enjoy the simpler things in life: relaxation. It’s the kind of place where your connection to nature is more important than your digital one. A place where you can’t help but be in the present - which in this insanely busy world - is the greatest present we can give ourselves.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The bath is a highlight of the cottage.

Fact file:

Staying there: Lovestone Cottages from $595 per night including breakfast. See: lovestonecottages.com.au

Getting there: Montville is 30 minutes from Sunshine Coast Airport, which has direct flights from Auckland with Air NZ between June 25 and October 15, 2023.

Alternatively, Montville is just over an hour’s drive from Brisbane Airport, with multiple flights from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown with carriers including Air NZ, Qantas and Jetstar. China Airlines also flies from Auckland to Brisbane.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer’s trip was supported by Tourism and Events Queensland and Lovestone Cottages. See: queensland.com