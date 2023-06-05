Vivid Sydney: Why you can't miss Australia's best festival
One of the world’s best light festivals is underway across the Tasman with millions of people expected to attend.
Vivid Sydney runs for 23 nights with more than 300 events, and includes more than 60 light sculptures dotted around the city. This year’s festival runs until June 17, but if you can’t make it, don’t worry - Vivid runs each year starting late May to mid-June.
Stuff Travel’s Brook Sabin and Radha Engling spent a night exploring, and these are some of their favourite shots.
Essentials:
Getting there: There are daily flights from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown to Sydney with Air NZ, Qantas, Jetstar, LATAM (Auckland to Sydney) and Air Asia (Auckland to Sydney).
Staying there: Shangri-La Sydney has rooms perfectly positioned in the central city to make the most of Vivid. Rates from $300 per night. See: shangri-la.com
Planning your trip: Make the most of the festival by planning your trip at vividsydney.com
Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.
The author’s trip was supported by Destination NSW.