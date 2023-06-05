Vivid Sydney: Why you can't miss Australia's best festival

The world's best light festival, Vivid, has got underway in Australia.

One of the world’s best light festivals is underway across the Tasman with millions of people expected to attend.

Vivid Sydney runs for 23 nights with more than 300 events, and includes more than 60 light sculptures dotted around the city. This year’s festival runs until June 17, but if you can’t make it, don’t worry - Vivid runs each year starting late May to mid-June.

Stuff Travel’s Brook Sabin and Radha Engling spent a night exploring, and these are some of their favourite shots.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Dark Spectrum is a light show that takes place in old railway tunnels under the city.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney is home to the Lightscape show.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Vivid has more than 300 events in total.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The festival runs for 23 nights.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Each year, Vivid starts with a spectacular opening show.

Brook Sabin/Stuff This year’s event includes several drone shows.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Aster Bar offers the Vivid Rooftop Experience.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Millions of people experience Vivid each year.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Many of the light sculptures are free, but a few such as Dark Spectrum, have an entry fee.

Brook Sabin/Stuff “Monad” projects a light show onto a wall of water.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The festival is in its 13th year.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Vivid includes an 8.5km light walk around the CBD to see all the light installations.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Vivid started in 2009 and has grown exponentially since then.

Essentials:

Getting there: There are daily flights from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown to Sydney with Air NZ, Qantas, Jetstar, LATAM (Auckland to Sydney) and Air Asia (Auckland to Sydney).

Staying there: Shangri-La Sydney has rooms perfectly positioned in the central city to make the most of Vivid. Rates from $300 per night. See: shangri-la.com

Planning your trip: Make the most of the festival by planning your trip at vividsydney.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The author’s trip was supported by Destination NSW.