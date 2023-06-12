Forget Egypt, Australia has its own great pyramid

The sight of a perfectly formed stone pyramid by the roadside in country Queensland is not an everyday occurrence.

Even the real pyramids of Egypt are showing signs of wear and tear – mind you, they were built some 4500 years ago – so to see this spectacle in a region celebrated for its high-altitude winegrowing, in a grassy paddock with little to no fanfare, is charm personified. It’s extraordinary and humble at the same time.

How did it come to be? The rocks for the structure, weighing about 7500 tonnes, were excavated in 2006 from nearby land and currently sit on what is part of the Henty Estate vineyard, Ballandean.

The removed stones formed the basis for a flippant remark by the then-manager of the property to the owner: “Why not build a pyramid with them?” And, the story goes, it only took four hours for the idea to marinate before phone calls were made and it became a legitimate undertaking.

It does come across as left of centre until you’re aware of one of the region’s most popular walking tracks, the Pyramid Track, in nearby Girraween National Park.

After hiking through thick eucalypt forest, there is a final push up a steep granite ridge where you’re met with a gigantic balancing boulder. It engenders much-choreographed photo-taking, much like the Leaning Tower of Pisa – outstretched arms at the ready.

Meanwhile at 17.5 metres tall, the Ballandean Pyramid is considerably smaller than any of its ancient cousins and is situated on private property – a stone’s throw from a quiet roadside – making this attraction somewhat of a damp squib for anyone with lofty plans to get close or climb on it. But for buffs of the unusual, selfie opportunists and general photography hobbyists, it should not be missed.

Stranger vines

Stone distractions aside, around this southern extremity of Queensland and the greater Granite Belt region, you’ll come across passionate winegrowers who are adamant that their pieces of dirt can produce wines as good as anywhere else in the country.

Sitting at an altitude of about 1000 metres, it isn’t uncommon to see snow here in winter, regular spring frosts and heavy downpours in summer – the geographical challenges are real.

But still, the area strives forward as a litmus test for alternative wine varieties now gaining popularity in Australia, such as malbec and fiano, given they are generally more drought-resilient and hardy.

Predominantly a stronghold for classics such as cabernet sauvignon, shiraz and chardonnay, the Granite Belt, like other parts of wine-growing Australia, has one eye firmly on climate change and the other taking note of shifting tastes.

Three more Granite Belt highlights

Black Truffles

Imagine yourself in the Italian Alps: Folly Truffles is Queensland’s only commercial truffiere and the place to hunt down this unique gastronomic delight.

Saperavi

This Georgian grape variety, believed to have been made into wine for the past 8000 years, is getting a decent foothold in the area. Scientific studies have proven it to have extremely high anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Never feel guilty about one more glass ever again.

Wallangarra Station

This disused, heritage-listed railway station straddles the Queensland/New South Wales border and has different roofs on each side, showing each state’s standard design. During summer, one platform is technically an hour ahead of the other.

