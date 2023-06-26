Melbourne’s best places to eat and drink

The hotel is the perfect base for exploring Melbourne's highlights.

Drawing influence from around the world, Melbourne’s dining landscape is nothing if not diverse.

Know where to look and you’ll find Thai-style boat noodles in a city carpark, an elegant fine diner championing native ingredients, generous bowls of bolognese at an old-school Italian diner, and pretty much everything in between.

Marion Wine Bar

Supplied A perfect Melbourne wine bar.

The all-time Melbourne wine bar

Marion, by prolific restaurateur Andrew McConnell, is straight out of the wine-bar playbook.

The dining room feels luxurious but lived-in, whether you’re seated at the terrazzo-topped kitchen bar or sinking into an olive leather banquette.

Service is informal but smooth as silk, the wine list is broad-reaching, and dishes – maybe a plate of heirloom tomatoes with white nectarines, radish and basil – are delightfully restrained. See: marionwine.com.au

Lune Croissanterie

Visit Victoria Lune croissants are worth queuing for.

Home to Melbourne’s most famous pastry

Lune is by former Formula One engineer and pastry obsessive Kate Reid, whose flagship bakery is a moody, concrete-clad space in Fitzroy (there are smaller outposts in the city and Armadale, too).

Wherever you end up, expect creative pastries like the peanut-pretzel pain au chocolat, the choc-chip cookie croissant, and the lamington cruffin, which comes filled with jam and sweet cream and is inspired by the classic Aussie dessert. See: lunecroissanterie.com

Pellegrini’s Espresso Bar

Visit Victoria Pellegrini’s on Bourke and Crossley Street is a Melbourne icon.

An Italian institution since the 1950s

The best spot at Pellegrini’s is at the bar. There you’ve got a front-row seat to all the action, as white-shirted waiters plonk down bowls of spaghetti bolognese and slosh big scoops of grapefruit granita into glasses.

Of course there’s espresso, too – the old-school Italian joint has been open since 1954, and as one of the first in the city to use a coffee machine, played a pivotal role in establishing Melbourne’s coffee culture. See: instagram.com/pellegrinisespressobar

Bar Margaux

Visit Victoria Subterranean, chic, fun: it’s Bar Margaux.

Classic French fare in a subterranean space

Walking into basement bistro Bar Margaux feels like stepping into another world. The room is lit with little more than a gentle glow, and there’s an abundance of cosy nooks to lose yourself in until the early hours.

To drink there are top-notch cocktails, while to eat it’s all classic French. Don’t skip the popular MGX burger, a double-beef patty with bacon, cheese and Bordelaise (a sauce made using bone marrow). See: barmargaux.com.au

Ling Nan

A late-night Cantonese diner where you can BYO

There’s a decent chance you’ll be lining up to get into Ling Nan, but you won’t be waiting long – the efficient team knows how to keep things moving.

This late-night Cantonese spot is a favourite after-work haunt for many Melbourne chefs, who love it for its speedy service, wallet-friendly prices and generous serves of congee, clams in XO sauce, and Chinese doughnuts, all served until 2.30am. You can BYO, too, which only adds to the charm. See: instagram.com/lingnan.melb

Embla

Visit Victoria Embla is always buzzing.

A bustling city spot with one of the best wine lists in town

Everything is dialled up to 11 at Embla. The dining room is always buzzing. The music is perpetually pumping. And the menu is full of fire-licked dishes that sound simpler than they are (the soured cucumbers are a menu mainstay).

Then there are the wines: fresh and exciting pours from Australia and abroad, including rare and unusual drops you probably won’t find anywhere else. Traditional and new-school stuff is celebrated alike. See: embla.com.au

Vue de monde

A pioneering fine diner with killer city views

The first thing you’ll eat up at Vue de monde is the outlook. French for “world view”, the fine diner is located 55 floors above the city, with floor-to-ceiling windows revealing a 360-degree look at the landmarks and glittering lights below.

Just as magical: elegant dishes served in surprising ways by executive chef Hugh Allen, who works wonders with native ingredients like kangaroo, marron and Davidson plum. See: vuedemonde.com.au

Terror Twilight

Visit Victoria Find Terror Twilight in Collingwood.

A light-filled brunch spot for colourful veggie bowls

Located just around the corner from Smith Street – a strip known for vintage fashion and furniture – Terror Twilight is perfect for a nourishing mid-shop pitstop.

Drink tropical fruit smoothies, then construct your own lunch bowl from a selection of vegetables, pickles, cheeses and proteins. There are boozy options, too, like breakfast martinis and cold-brew coffee spiked with coconut milk and rum, all in a space brimming with natural light, indoor plants and comfy booth seating. See: terrortwilight.com.au

Soi 38

Thai-style boat noodles in an unexpected location

This casual Thai eatery is hidden in a carpark, but once you’ve found it you’ll be transported to Bangkok.

Pull up a plastic stool among large, laminated menus and framed photos of Thai royalty and order the famous boat noodles, which arrive in a rich and aromatic broth with braised beef or pork on top.

Everything else on the tick-box menu – like the duck larb and the papaya salad – is just as flavour-packed. See: soi38.com

Caretaker’s Cottage

An award-winning, pint-sized bar with serious cocktail cred

In what might just be the tiniest pub in town, the city’s best cocktail creators are mixing drinks, playing records, and having a darn good time doing it.

The award-winning Caretaker’s is forever chockablock, and not just because of its small stature. The vibe might be anything goes, but what you drink will be high-end – whether it’s an of-the-moment milk punch, Guinness on tap, or a picture-perfect martini poured straight from the freezer. See: caretakerscottage.bar

Aru

Supplied Aru's kaya jam and salted koji waffle.

Southeast Asian flavours meet Indigenous Australian ingredients

There’s a lot of clever cooking going on at Aru, where Southeast Asian flavours, native Australian ingredients and a little nostalgia combine. The signature is a banh mi pâté en croûte, a pastry-wrapped creation of pork terrine and chicken-liver pate.

There’s also an elevated sausage sandwich (a nod to the barbecue staple) and a marshmallow-passionfruit pavlova. See it all come to life from the terracotta-toned dining room, which looks onto the open kitchen. See: aru.net.au

Miznon

Bustling Israeli eatery in a city laneway

At Miznon, it’s all about the pita. However you take yours – stuffed with grilled summer veggies; rotisserie chicken and melted cheese; fried fish with coriander – know the bread will be light and fluffy, yet structurally sound enough to keep its fillings in check.

There are other Miznon outposts around the world, but this one is distinctly Australian, using local produce and housed in one of Melbourne’s most iconic laneways. See: miznonaustralia.com

Fact file:

Getting there: Qantas and Air New Zealand fly direct to Melbourne from Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

- traveller.com.au