Travel bites: This Sydney café is like walking through a real-world Instagram

One of Sydney's best cafés is a must-visit for your next trip across the Tasman.

I’ve arrived at the Disneyland of cafés. Nestled in the trendy Sydney suburb of Alexandria is one of the city’s best eateries. It’s part restaurant, part playground – for kids and adults alike.

The Grounds of Alexandria opened just over a decade ago, right about the time Instagram started to take-off. That doesn’t seem like a coincidence when you walk inside, because this place looks like it was designed for the Gram. It’s even been named one of the top Instagrammable locations in all of Australia.

And this is much more than a café. Think of it as an entire experience all wrapped into one location. It also has a bar, bakery, florist, market and roastery – to name just a few of the experiences.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The café is a stunning spot for lunch.

The Grounds, as it’s known to most locals, has a revolving selection of themes throughout the year, and we happened upon the Disney-theme which is celebrating 100 years of the iconic company.

The entrance had a giant castle, inspired by the film Sleeping Beauty, followed by a big neon sign saying: “It started with a mouse.” The different laneways are designed to make you feel like you’re walking through a Disney fairytale.

Inside, the café and restaurant serves up food that’s so good, it’s an experience in itself – even without all the fanfare. The menu is a tribute to locally-sourced ingredients, some of which are plucked straight from the on-site garden.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Grounds of Alexandria has a series of colourful and ever-changing laneways.

Dishes include everything from hearty breakfasts to delicious dinners, although a non-negotiable for anyone with a sweet tooth is trying one of the elaborate cakes fresh from the bakery. They are divine.

The only tip you need to know before you go is that you need to book online – it’s often full. And check their latest events, because The Grounds is always having themed occasions where the entire complex is transformed into something quite magical (for example, Valentine’s Day).

Sydney is an ever-bustling city, but a visit to The Grounds feels like your own little oasis. If you find yourself in the city with children, a stop here is non-negotiable.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Some of the cakes we tried.

Fact file:

Getting there: Air NZ, Qantas, Jetstar, Latam and Air Asia all offer flights to Sydney from New Zealand.

Playing there: The Grounds of Alexandria is found 15 minutes’ drive from the central city. It’s just over an hour’s walk, and public transport is also an easy option. To book a table, see: thegrounds.com.au

Staying there: QT Sydney offers one of the trendiest places to stay in Sydney, with rooms starting around A$307 (NZ$335) a night. See: qthotels.com

The author was hosted by Destination NSW.