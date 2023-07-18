The Sydney dining precincts home to some of the city's most exciting food venues

One of Sydney's best cafés is a must-visit for your next trip across the Tasman.

Home to celebrity chefs and rising culinary stars inspired by the city’s surf, turf and multicultural community, Sydney’s dining scene is truly world-class.

The city’s explosion of dining precincts are mini foodie meccas. Here are six of the best to check out.

Quay Quarter

Built around an upcycled skyscraper billed as a world-first vertical village, this self-described “lifestyle precinct” in Circular Quay is one of the city’s newest – and most on trend – places to eat out.

The character-filled laneways at the base of Quay Quarter Tower serve up everything from expertly crafted espressos and hot chocolates (try Skittle Lane for the former and Adora Handmade Chocolates for the latter) to casual bites such as the Marrickville Pork Roll – arguably one of the best banh mi options in town – and an immersive Japanese chef’s table dining experience.

Steve Woodburn The bar at Lana in Quay Quarter’s Hinchcliff House,

Set within a restored 1870s wool warehouse, the four-level Hinchcliff House is a dining destination in itself. Don’t miss Lana, which fuses Italian and Asian cuisines in stylish exposed brickwork surrounds, and Apollonia, a basement cocktail bar inspired by The Godfather.

Barangaroo

More than a decade in the making, this buzzing waterfront precinct is a fine example of the magic that can happen when container terminals are given the urban renewal treatment.

Tucking into the likes of Sydney rock oysters, grilled king prawns and barramundi with salted kombu butter at Cirrus is a peak Sydney experience, as is enjoying a sundowner at rooftop bar Smoke atop three-level foodie haven Barangaroo House.

If you want to feel super fancy, head to the Crown Sydney, where eating options include world-famous Japanese restaurant brand Nobu, and three Michelin-starred chef Clare Smyth’s Oncore. Teahouse, which adds bling to the traditional Chinese teahouse experience, is another treat.

Destination NSW Teahouse at Crown Sydney offers a playful take on a traditional Chinese teahouse.

Sydney Place

Opened earlier this year, this Circular Quay hotspot is spread across streets and laneways in the shadow of the city’s tallest office building, the Salesforce Tower.

The more than dozen places to drink and dine, with more on the way, include cult bakery Lode Pies and Pastries, producers of highly Instagrammable buttery baked delights, and Bar Besuto, where you can wash down deluxe sushi with Japanese single malt whisky.

Other options include Leemiks, whose head chef Jun Chung is the so-called godfather of Korean barbecue in Australia, and Japanese cafe and milk bar Dopa.

Destination NSW A stone’s throw from Redfern Station, Locomotive Street in South Eveleigh has become a dining mecca.

South Eveleigh

Just a few minutes’ walk from Redfern Station on the city fringe, this once low-rent neighbourhood is now firmly on the right side of the tracks thanks to a multimillion dollar revamp of the old Locomotive Works and its surrounds.

Celeb chef Kylie Kwong has described her lunchtime-only canteen Lucky Kwong as “a celebration of everything I love in life with care, community, collaboration and delicious, life-giving food at its heart”. Look forward to comforting Australian-Cantonese dishes such as spanner crab and prawn dumplings, savoury pancakes with raw tuna, fried egg and native sea blight, and steaming bowls of Hokkein noodles.

Quench your thirst at no-waste bar Re, which transforms commonly thrown away food items into killer cocktails.

Destination NSW Specialty Italian cakes at Pasticceria Papa.

Five Dock and Haberfield

Leichhardt is often referred to as Sydney’s Little Italy, but neighbouring Five Dock and Haberfield make it just as easy to live la dolce vita – often at cheaper prices.

In Haberfield, cheesemaker extraordinaire Paesanella sells ricotta so fresh it’s still warm, along with a decadent, walnut-studded “mascarpone reale”, antipasto, tiramisu, gelato and a variety of locally sourced and imported treats. Ranieri Continental Delicatessen in Five Dock is another Italian institution, its cheeses, olives, cold-cut meats and pantry staples attracting foodies from across the city for more than 30 years.

Filicudi Restaurant is bound to delight anyone after perfectly cooked traditional Italian fare, from spaghetti marinara and lasagne to gnocchi, garlic prawns and pizza.

Those with a sweet tooth should head to Cremeria de Luca for its Instafamous gelato burger and some of the best gelato and cannoli outside Italy, or Pasticceria Papa for its famed baked ricotta cake.

Supplied Gigi’s Pizzeria specialises in vegan Neopolitan-style pizzas.

The “vegan mile”, Newtown

This edgy inner west suburb became a mecca for vegans long before plant-based food became cool. On the main drag, King Street, aka the “vegan mile”, you’ll find everything from vegan sushi and souvlaki to plant-based pizza, cheese and French-style pastries.

At Japanese cafe Comeco, everything on the menu is vegan, gluten- and dairy-free and made with natural ingredients. You’ll find sushi made with fresh local veg, sourdough doughnuts in flavours such as matcha custard and stewed apple and cinnamon, and sweet potato chocolate brownies.

Buddha Bowl Cafe on Enmore Road does an amazing falafel waffle and has kombucha on tap, while La Petite Fauxmagerie produces dairy-free cheeses, many made with nut milk. Vegan patisserie Le Gourmand performs a minor miracle in making French treats such as croissants, macaroons and creme brulee without butter, cream or eggs. I Should be Souvlaki’s soy-based “lamb” souvlaki, Gigi Pizzeria’s Neapolitan-style pizzas, and Vina Vegan’s Peking “duck” rolls are other winners.

