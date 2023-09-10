Tangalooma: The tropical island where you'd least expect it

Brisbane's idyllic tropical island should be in your sights.

If you're after an escape to an idyllic tropical island, most people think of places like Fiji or Samoa. But, it turns out, Brisbane should be in your sights.

Sitting just off the city's coast, you'll find one of the largest sand islands in the world. It's got surreal seascapes, white sandy beaches and plenty of adventure.

It's called Moreton Island/Mulgumpin and is a 75-minute ferry trip from Brisbane. The easiest way to explore the island is with Tangalooma Island Resort, which offers day trips and overnight accommodation.

Best of all, the massive range of activities are reasonably priced, with even helicopter flights starting from just A$99 ($NZ107) per person. Here's what you can’t miss.

Tourism and Events Queensland The Tangalooma Wrecks offer incredible snorkelling.

Insane snorkelling

One of the most popular activities on the island is snorkelling through a cluster of 15 sunken vessels known as the Tangalooma Wrecks.

On a snorkelling tour, the resort will provide everything you need – including a boat, a guide and gear.

These wrecks were deliberately scuttled in the 1960s to create a sheltered harbour for small boats and now serve as an extraordinary artificial reef teeming with marine life. You'll see plenty of tropical fish, corals and could even come across a turtle or dolphins.

Sandboarding

Brook Sabin/Stuff Sandboarding is a popular adventure on the island.

While the ocean offers its share of adrenaline, the island's dunes provide their own kind of thrill.

The Desert Safari Tour sees you board an off-road 4WD bus, which weaves its way deep into the heart of the island.

There, you'll find towering dunes, which are some of the tallest in Australia. From the top, you'll get a breathtaking view of the island - most of which is National Park.

After catching your breath, it's time to slide off, reaching up to 40km/h on the way down.

Quad biking

Brook Sabin/Stuff The quad biking offers lots of thrills.

The giant sandy island is perfect for exploring by quad bike. You don't need to know how to ride one; you'll be given a full briefing and training before you start.

Then it's off around the island, where you'll head through thick bush, weave around specially made obstacle courses, and even out onto the beach. You can ride the quads solo or tandem, perfect for those who aren't that confident.

Helicopter scenic flights

Many people think riding a chopper is just for the rich and famous. But at Tangalooma, flights start from just $99. Granted, it's only a six-minute ride, but you'll get an incredible bird's eye view of the island covering the Tangalooma Wrecks and desert. On longer flights, you might even spot whales, dugongs or dolphins.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Tangalooma is a beautiful island to fly over.

Whale watching tours

Come winter, Tangalooma offers front-row seats to one of nature's most spectacular shows: the annual humpback whale migration. The island is firmly on the ‘Humpback Highway’, which sees more than 33,000 humpback whales pass by on the hunt for warmer waters.

The cruises have a whale sighting guarantee with a 98 to 99% success rate. The tours run from June to October, with day trips starting from Brisbane or Tangalooma.

You might even be lucky enough to spot breaching whales, where these colossal mammals launch themselves out of the water only to crash back down with an explosive splash.

More information:

Staying there: Tangalooma day trips, packages and overnight accommodation available from tangalooma.com

Getting there: Brisbane Airport is connected from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown with airlines including Air NZ, Qantas and Jetstar. Book your ferry to the island via the Tangalooma website.

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

This story was produced as a part of an editorial partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland. Read more about our partnership content here.