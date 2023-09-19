Sydney’s new airport hotel might be the city’s coolest

Has Mascot become home to Sydney’s coolest new hotel? The new Moxy Sydney Airport certainly has the credentials to suggest so, and it’s just opened its doors on Baxter Road, a short shuttle ride (the hotel’s own is pink) to departures – though it is determinedly not just for those in transit.

Wedged as it is between the NSW’s capital’s industrial zone, the inner south and super-cool inner west, with the upmarket inner east within five kilometres, locals are being lured with good music, booze, coffee and great design.

Canada’s all-female firm MAED.Collective whose work includes Six Senses Belize, have created interiors befitting the best of Surry Hills Market finds, such as reclaimed vintage lounge chairs and a photo booth.

Inspired by Mascot’s industrial identity, Moxy Sydney Airport has wrought iron beams on the ceilings and a converted warehouse vibe.

Outside, there’s a mural by Tokyo-born, Sydney-based artist Elliott Routledge, whose public art is world renowned. His sought after interior pieces are represented by the Olsen Gallery – Routledge has also created a sculpture that’s on level four of the hotel.

Moxy, by Marriott, was one of the world’s original “Millennial” hotel brands.

Designed for the first generation who’d never known a world without internet, the brands were driven by the preferences and price sensitivities of digital savvy young adults and the advent of the Millennial hotel has in many regards revolutionised the industry, bringing local connection and unique design into the mainstream.

While IHG’s Millennial Indigo brand has taken root in Australia, Moxy Sydney Airport is the first for the family to open here.

The lobby is a multi-functional work and interactive social space, where check-in rubs shoulders with cocktails and the 301 bedrooms range from king and queen, to twins and rooms with quad bunks, designed for families and groups.

There is a 24-hour gym and bikes for rent.

The bar, Bar Moxy will have DJs in the evenings with local brands including Archie Rose and Young Henry, collaborating on cocktails and a Pimp My Pita menu for quick bites.

The hotel’s streetside cafe, Little Baxter, offers other food, and importantly for this part of Sydney, strong coffee from Marrickville’s Double Roasters.

The hotel also features private event and meeting spaces that are not your typical whiteboard-and-wood-veneer affairs. ArtHouse displays a collection of contemporary Australian works, while The Record Room is inspired by Australian rock ‘n’ roll.

Moxy Sydney Airport is at 56 Baxter Road, Mascot. From $209 a night. ​See moxysydneyairport.com

