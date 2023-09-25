Wicked the Musical is the Emerald City’s hottest ticket

Underground central Sydney is an old bunker designed to hold 7000 tonnes of fuel. It's here you'll find one of the city's best-kept secrets.

“Wear cocktail attire with a touch of green.”

That’s the brief we receive on the evening we’re off to see the official Broadway production of Wicked at the Lyric Theatre in Sydney.

This is no second-rate shindig; oh no, no, no, this is what the New York Times calls “the defining musical of the decade.” It’s been seen by more than 65 million people worldwide and grossed over NZ$8.5 billion dollars. Curtains up, everyone; it’s kind of a big deal, and the 20th anniversary revival is here.

The tale explores themes of friendship, identity, discrimination, and the consequences of one's choices. It sheds light on the complexity of traditional perceptions of good and evil and challenges us to question benevolence and loyalty beyond face value.

The play is based on Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West and is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz.

Joan Marcus/Supplied The musical has been seen by more than 65 million people worldwide.

But, it’s also a lot of fun. The audience, frocked in hues of pink or green, come clearly delineated in their support for Courtney Monsma’s Glinda the Good or newcomer Sheridan Adams’ verdigris-tinged Elphaba.

In an improbable friendship that begins when the two are thrust together as roommates at Shiz University, their interactions are initially characterised by rivalry. Each has something the other lacks but desires; Glinda is beautiful and popular (this song in itself is worth coming for and my favourite of the night), but Elphaba is intelligent and has magical powers at her disposal.

The beginning of the show is lighthearted and laugh-out-loud festive with costuming, set design and lighting creating a trifecta that transports you straight out of Sydney and into to a much different Emerald City. After the intermission, a darker mood descends as the definition of good and evil is bandied about with less than honourable intentions. Surely, these are themes we struggle with presently.

Jeff Busby Glinda takes to Oz.

Outside of the sensational set and the brilliant cast, Wicked has (unlike the Tin Man who we’ll see a glimpse of in this production) – heart. While we laugh at the gumption of Glinda’s tulle and bubble obsessed self-absorption and sit in quiet discomfort with the way Elphaba is ridiculed due to her appearance, we are led on a gentle allegorical journey to consider themes of prejudice and fear-mongering.

There’s even a bit about the mistreatment of animals, again in a symbolic fashion (think Animal Farm), as Elphaba, deemed the evil one, is also the only one to speak about the plight of Doctor Dillamond. Her favourite professor, who also happens to be a goat, he is subjected to mockery and discrimination, and eventually, like all animals in the Land of Oz, he will be robbed of his ability to speak.

Jeff Busby Don't make them call in the flying monkeys.

The show’s production, a lavish spectacle, has been a whirlwind of international advisors, auditions and meticulous planning. This is true even for accomplished theatre professionals like associate producer Jeremy Juillerat who says, “When I started on Wicked, I realised just how big it is. It’s just… BIG. Front of house, back of house, the processes are enormous and so are the teams. When we started auditioning, we had like, 2000 submissions.”

One very kismetified happenstance was the audition of Sheridan Adams. Originally turning up for the ensemble general call, “she blew us away.” says Jeremy.

“The pianist told us she had Defying Gravity (perhaps the defining song of the show) in her book so we called her right back and asked if she wanted to sing it for us. She ended up being cast in the leading role.”

The musical is set against a city of light and colour, much like Sydney. It’s a reason in itself to pop over the pond, but as Destination New South Wales is investing heavily in making Sydney the cultural hub of Australia, there are a few other things you should put on your list of must-do’s, too.

Supplied Jitish Kallat's Public Notice 2 at Sydney Modern Project.

The new building at the Art Gallery of NSW is now open – locals call it the Sydney Modern. It’s free and fabulous, but for an unforgettable experience, Cultural Attractions of Australia offers an after-hours Champagne tour of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander collection with a five-course dinner whipped up by a celebrity chef.

The Opera House has similar opportunities. While you’re at the Sydney Modern, don’t miss museum-adjacent noshing at the deservedly buzzy MOD Dining by Clayton Wells. This is some of the best food I’ve had in Sydney, and I can’t wait to go back.

Another good one? Midden by Mark Olive; it’s located in the Opera House complex and features native Australian ingredients, with a jaw-dropping front seat vantage of the bridge and harbour.

You might find yourself wanting to climb that bridge, which yes, you can do. Believe it or not, it’s only 1332 steps, but wait until afterward to toast your success with cocktails… your blood alcohol content has to test below 0.05%.

For a post show dinner that’s 360 degrees of wonderful and moves as you do (literally), O Bar and Dining on the 47th floor of Australia Square is a fitting finish to your time spent in Sydney.

Fact file:

Wicked the Musical is playing at Lyric Theatre Sydney until January 2024. See: wickedthemusical.com.au

Getting there: Air New Zealand flies to Sydney from Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown. See: airnewzealand.com

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer was hosted by Destination New South Wales.