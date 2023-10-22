The best places to go for Sydney burger bliss

From cheese burger dumplings to giant soufflé pancakes, there dishes are worth crossing the Tasman for (video published July 2022).

Is there anything more mainstream but more divisive than the simple beef burger?

Even its origin story is laden with juicy lies. Many countries have laid claim to it, and many more restaurants declare to have been the very first with the idea. But what’s really under that bun?

In a fact-finding mission, Washington Post reporter Erik Ofgang delved deep into very important research to determine that the humble ‘hamburger’ as it’s called in the US, most likely started in America in the late 1880s as a poor man’s quick lunch.

This may be why Americans often know the best place for burgers in Sydney. Here are a few you won’t want to miss next time you’re in town.

BondiTony’s Burger Joint, Bondi Beach

Nathan Dumlao At BondiTony's the condiments are all housemade.

Field to fork, they call it – healthy gourmet burgers. Perhaps if you don’t eat too many.

This is a feel-good happy place; it’s Bondi, after all, and kids, dogs and vegans are all welcome.

Homemade condiments speak to the love with which Tony and the team deliver the goods, with a steady stream of regulars queuing alongside day-trippers for the privilege of pounding one down.

Try the Trippin’ Zeahorse (beef, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato relish and house-made aioli) for A$23, including fries – it’s the only burger on the list that does. See: bonditonysburgerjoint.com

Wingmill, Neutral Bay

My hands down favourite, these burgers are what keeps me from going full vegetarian. The patty is thin and just right, and the buns… oh my god, the buns.

They’re as soft as summer’s last dandelion, and if I could give you one piece of advice? Order a double patty. With cheese.

Super casual and with dining in and out, it’s a sports bar slash neighbourhood hangout that’s friendly and fun. The American Smash Burger (2x cheese and 2x patties) is A$18 (NZ$19). Grab some wings in OG sauce with homemade blue cheese dipping sauce, too. See: wingmill.com.au

The Gidley, Sydney CBD

Downstairs and literally off the beaten path, the moody Gidley calls itself an opulent steakhouse and certainly presents as one.

Clover-coloured velvet booths and mustachioed mixologists set the tone for an upscale atmosphere, and – oh yes, you’ll need to leave your phone in a (very luxurious) pouch and dine sans technology, like a civilised person.

The Gidley Burger is A$25 and worth every last cent. We prefer eating in the lounge where the luxe is less gilded. See: thegidley.com.au

Restaurant Hubert, Sydney CBD

It’s no surprise that the Normandy Burger is called what it is. Hubert, (pronounced “hoo-bear”) is a 1920s-style French-inspired jazz club where the best seat is at the bar.

The burger may or may not be on the menu, but it’s always available and has something of a cult following, perhaps even because of its off-menu status.

With a chubby puck of beef, onion, cheese and mustard on a seed-flecked bun, you’ll need both hands at the ready. Price varies. See: swillhouse.com

Bar Luca, Sydney CBD, Parramatta, Darlinghurst

Robin Stickel Bar Luca has three locations in Sydney.

These folks have built up a name for themselves, and pretty much every Sydneysider knows how good a Bar Luca burger is.

Take the Blame Canada, which comes packed with beef, American cheese, maple-glazed streaky bacon, maple aioli and poutine for A$18. Not your average cow patty, that.

They also do a burger of the week that can include anything from ‘tater tots’ to pink mayonnaise to cheese curds.

Even though this is a casual spot, it doesn’t hurt to make a booking. The only way you’ll leave disappointed is if they’re too busy to seat you. See: barluca.com.au

Eat at Rob’s, Rozelle

They say we eat with our eyes first, and after one look at these burgers, you’ll probably be ruined for any other.

They’re simple and don’t rely on the lure of fancy booths or wacky ingredients; what they do promise is a Martin’s potato roll and beef patties smashed with loads of cheese and fried onions, Oklahoma-style.

If you want to fancy it up, have them add some lettuce, McClure pickles and Rob’s sauce. A double cheeseburger will set you back A$16. See: eatatrobs.com.au

