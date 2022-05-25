Whistler, Canada: What it's like to slide down the world's fastest bobsled track

Staring down the barrel of what can only be described as a giant slide made of ice, enclosed on all sides, the fear finally starts to kick in.

We’re crammed in to a bathtub-shaped hunk of fibreglass, gripping the sides with white knuckles. Someone slams down the visor on my helmet and wishes me luck.

It seems there’s only one appropriate reply in this moment.

“Get on up, it’s bobsled time!”

Whistler Sliding Centre Do you dare try the bobsled?

My husband is the one who’s let it slip, albeit quietly, but it was only a matter of time. We are, after all, sat in a bobsled atop the sport’s fastest track in the world, with a former Olympian at the helm about to send us hooning down this thing at 125 kilometres per hour.

Ashleigh Stewart/Stuff The Whistler Sliding Centre in British Columbia, Canada, sits on the lower slopes of Blackcomb mountain.

We know we’re not the first ones to quote Cool Runnings at this moment (an eye roll from one of our pushers confirms this), but it just seems right.

The Whistler Sliding Centre in British Columbia, Canada, sits on the lower slopes of Blackcomb mountain, one of two peaks that makes up the famed Whistler Blackcomb ski resort – one of North America’s largest ski destinations. Both the Sliding Centre and Whistler Blackcomb were centrepieces of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics – a legacy that has become a tourism sell a decade later.

Whistler itself was founded on Olympic aspirations. Whistler mountain (the other of the two peaks that forms the ski resort), located amongst the Fitzsimmons Range about two hours from Vancouver, was originally conceived as part of a bid to host the 1968 Winter Olympics.

Ashleigh Stewart/Stuff We know we’re not the first ones to quote Cool Runnings.

While that bid failed, construction began on the site anyway and the Whistler-only resort opened in 1966, with Blackcomb mountain opening 14 years later. The two mountains enjoyed two decades of fierce rivalry before merging operations in 2003. Five years later, the $52 million Peak 2 Peak Gondola opened to connect the two mountains, becoming a tourist draw in itself.

With a reputation as one of the best ski resorts in the world under its belt, Whistler Blackcomb was the centrepiece of a renewed and ultimately successful bid for Vancouver to host the 2010 Winter Olympics (Whistler hosted the sliding and alpine skiing events). Reminders of its moment in the spotlight remain littered around the village – the central Olympic Plaza features a monolithic five-ring statue, as does one of the main vantage points on Whistler mountain.

Ashleigh Stewart/Stuff Snowboarding in Whistler. It has a reputation as one of the best ski resorts in the world

The mountain’s base, the humming Whistler village, sustains the ski resort – but is also a destination in itself.

On a Friday evening in early April, the bars and restaurants at the base of the mountain are thrumming with life. People sit at tables still dressed in their ski garb, nursing a drink, having just slid off one of the slopes a mere few metres away. Nearby, dozens of others, fluorescently dressed, tote skis and snowboards under their arms through the centre of town, to the point that the entire village resembles a kind of giant base lodge.

Ashleigh Stewart/Stuff Whistler hosted the sliding and alpine skiing events at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Whistler now attracts an average of 2 million visitors per year to its near 3300 hectares of slopes or, for those who don’t ski or snowboard, to its party-town atmosphere. It’s a year-round destination too: in summer, the snow melts away to reveal a lush green landscape criss-crossed with hiking trails.

But for those who aren’t fond of the idea of hurtling down a hill on a plank or two of wood, the town offers a surprising amount of non-snow related entertainment.

Bobsledding, for starters (or the anxiety-inducing skeleton), should not be missed. Not least because the Whistler Sliding Centre is a not-for-profit organisation, meaning all proceeds go to training young athletes, but because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

There are only 18 such tracks in the world and with a top-speed record of 157kph, this is the fastest. It may all be over in about 40 seconds, but where else can you feel the acceleration of up to 5 g-forces? Where else can you partake in such a high-adrenaline, high-skill sport? Where else can you quote Cool Runnings when the situation 100% calls for it?

Ashleigh Stewart The Fairmont Chateau Whistler is one of the village's premier accommodation offerings, nestled at the base of Blackcomb mountain.

After a busy day of Olympic sports and apres ski, finding a comfortable bed isn’t difficult – but you’ll need to be prepared to pay for it. While Whistler does have a range of accommodation options, hostels aren’t exactly a budget-friendly choice here, at about $100 per night, and even mid-range options will often set you back several hundred dollars per night.

So why not just go all out and splurge on one of the many five-star options? The Fairmont Chateau Whistler, for instance, is the village’s premier accommodation – for good reason.

The domineering 519-room property, nestled at the bottom of Blackcomb mountain, is a mainstay of “Canada’s best hotels” lists, and is the epitome of ski-in, ski-out opulence. The traditional ski lodge design features warm wooden furnishings and roaring fireplaces, and many of the rooms look straight out onto the Blackcomb gondola and the main run home.

The hotel’s health club features two indoor and three outdoor hot tubs, for prime muscle soaking after a hard day on the slopes, or as an alternative for those who aren’t here for the skiing. The apres scene here, although tucked away from the main drag, is lively; come 5pm its bars and restaurants are humming with people, a vibe that continues until late at night. The Mallard Lounge, with its roaring fireplaces and extensive cocktail list, is always a popular choice.

Ashleigh Stewart/Stuff Whistler is about two hours from Vancouver.

The village itself is home to a range of both homegrown and internationally inspired restaurants, from cult-favourite wood-fired pizzas to white linen fine dining. But for dinner and a show, Bearfoot Bistro should be on your list. Not only is the food sublime – local ingredients, innovative twists and hearty dishes – but take a wander down to the underground wine cellar and, if you’re up for it, you’ll be handed a sabre and asked to slice open a bottle of champagne.

The restaurant is also home to the Ketel One Ice Room, where you’ll be swaddled in a giant jacket and led into a room set at -29C and offered shots of very cold, very viscous vodka of varying flavours. Just like Queenstown’s Minus 5 Ice Bar – only 24 degrees colder.

Though Whistler bears more than a passing resemblance to New Zealand’s premier winter resort town, it’s a distinctly different experience. While Whistler Blackcomb exists on such a monumental scale, the village beneath is almost a well-kept secret.

Driving away, you’ll feel almost like you’ve been let in on something special.

The author was hosted by Fairmont Chateau Whistler.

Flying creates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.