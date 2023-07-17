Icefields Parkway: The world’s most scenic mountain highway

Bear jam: it’s a Canadian thing. You won’t find it with the other spreads on the breakfast buffet, but it’s regularly seen on the 230km Icefields Parkway running between Lake Louise and Jasper through the Canadian Rockies.

Happily, it’s nothing to do with road kill, either; instead, it’s a very specific sort of traffic jam that’s caused by a grizzly or black bear wandering close to the road, to the delight of passing motorists who instantly stamp on their brakes.

On our SunDog coach tour starting in Banff, the wildlife sightings begin straight away, despite the fences along the highway and the over- and underpasses specially built to protect the animals.

There’s a coyote trotting along the central reservation, and an osprey nesting on the framework over a bridge; small mammals zip across the tarmac in front of us as though pulled on elastic. Anywhere else, they would be a distraction from the scenery – but these are the Rockies, so that simply can’t happen.

Massive pinnacles of rock soar up on either side, even in summer topped with snow, gleaming glaciers tucked into the gaps between. When it comes to mountains, bigger is undeniably better, and these reach up to over 3000 metres.

Pamela Wade Lake Louise is stunningly spectacular.

But that’s not all: lying at their feet is a series of glacier-fed lakes that are gloriously turquoise, and none more deservedly famous than Lake Louise.

It’s claimed to be the most-photographed lake in the world, and the tourists strung along its shore are busy doing just that.

High bare peaks rise out of sombre green spruce forest, framing the glacier that flows down to the far side of the lake, its whiteness a perfect foil for the milky blue of the water.

Completing the picture is the turreted grandeur of Fairmont’s Chateau Lake Louise, one of a series of former Canadian Pacific Railroad hotels, tourist attractions in themselves.

Pamela Wade Lake Louise is perfectly framed from inside the Fairmont.

Inside this one, a harpist plucks away beside a huge urn of tulips, the staircase channels the Titanic, mounted heads of deer and caribou line the corridor and the curved frames of the tall picture windows in the lounge set off the scenery perfectly.

Here is where the Icefields Parkway begins, built by hand during the Depression and now voted one of the world’s most scenic mountain highways. It starts with a warning sign: ‘If you see a bear, do not leave your vehicle’.

Naturally, we all press our noses against the windows, keen to be the first to spot one, advised by driver-guide Sue to look upwards too, as cubs are often left in treetops while their mothers forage. In the end, though, all we needed to do was look for the bear jam.

Pamela Wade A big horn sheep relaxes beside the road.

We soon come across the first one. A scattering of hastily-parked vehicles with camera lenses protruding from the windows directs our gaze to the hairy brown bulk of a grizzly bear calmly poking his snout into the long grass near the road. He is so oblivious to his audience that some people even leave their cars for a better view, but we play by the rules and roll slowly past, all of us thrilled to have seen a bear at all.

We’re soon rewarded with an up-close encounter with a couple of bighorn sheep right in the middle of the road, a fuzzy white mountain goat and her kid on a clay lick, and cheeky ground squirrels at our picnic lunch stop.

It’s the lakes and the mountains, though, that are the stars of this show: Herbert, Peyto, Waterfowl and more, each bluer than the last and surrounded by soaring peaks cradling glaciers like the massive Crowfoot, which looms over Bow Lake below. Later we cross the Saskatchewan River, that flows all the way across Canada to the Atlantic.

The high point of the drive, in both senses, is the detour up onto the Columbia Icefield. Here a rugged Ice Explorer, its coach body perched above and dwarfed by its massive tyres, takes us on a roller-coaster ride over the moraine right up to the tongue of the Athabasca Glacier.

Pamela Wade You’re in the mountains before the Icefields Parkway begins.

Before us is the perfect example of the origin of ‘ice-blue’: up close, the compressed ice is tinged a delicate turquoise, a foil for the deep clear blue of the sky, itself contrasting with the glistening white of the snow.

I fill a bottle with water from the emerging trickle that’s literally glacial: it tastes pure and clean and far fresher than its age of possibly hundreds of years.

The Glacier Skywalk here is a one-kilometre trail including fossils and information boards as well as glacier and waterfall views. Its climax is spectacularly memorable: a curving platform jutting out from the cliff, with a glass-floored section giving a between-your-feet view of the Sunwapta Canyon 280 metres below.

There’s a lot more water down the road at Athabasca Falls, where tall tree trunks look like matchsticks, caught by the powerful swirling flow against the rocky walls of the chasm it’s thundering into. With a backdrop of yet more glaciers and saw-toothed peaks, it’s brought us close to a scenic overload; so it’s almost a relief to reach pretty, busy Jasper and roll up to the log cabins and grassy lawns of Jasper Park Lodge.

Pamela Wade Athabasca Falls are as powerful as they are picturesque.

Except what do we find, except another clear blue lake, more mountains, and even a scattering of elk sitting on the lawn outside our cabin, chewing their cud. Canada, eh? Too much.

Fact file:

SunDog Tours Banff to Jasper guided tour runs from May to October, from C308 (NZ$375) per adult. See: sundogtours.com

Getting there: Fly direct to Vancouver with Air New Zealand, and take the Rocky Mountaineer train through the mountains to Banff, and back from Jasper to Vancouver via a choice of routes. See: airnewzealand.co.nz; rockymountaineer.com

Staying there: Stay at one of four Fairmont hotels in Vancouver, at Banff Springs Hotel and at Jasper Park Lodge. See: fairmont.com

The writer was hosted by SunDog Tours and Fairmont hotels.