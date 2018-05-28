Largest German theme park evacuated as fire burns through rides



Authorities evacuated the Europa-Park amusement park in southwest Germany, after a fire broke out at the theme park on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

"The park has been completely cleared," a police spokesman said. There were about 25,000 people at the theme park, according to police estimates.

The blaze began around the attraction called "The Pirates of Batavia", the theme park said via Twitter.

DANJA MICHEL The blaze began around the attraction called "The Pirates of Batavia".

It required as many as 250 firefighters to extinguish the fire, which sends plumes of thick black smoke into the air.

EUROPA PARK FAN PAGE/FACEBOOK Parts of the Dutch and Scandinavian-themed areas were extensively damaged in the fire.

Authorities were battling to prevent the blaze from spreading to other attractions at the park in the small town of Rust, near the French border.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, the police said.

The aftermath of the fire at Europa Park is horrifying... Before and after photos of the Scandinavia section. #europapark #Europapark pic.twitter.com/kDRaE55bww — Magic Pass (@magic_pass) May 26, 2018

Most of the park reopened Sunday (Monday NZT), although parts of the Dutch and Scandinavian-themed areas remain closed after suffering extensive damage.

Europa-park's chief executive Michael Mack thanked the hard working employees and emergency services for their efforts on a tough day for the amusement park.

Although today was not the easiest day in our long history I want to thank our hard working and dedicated employees, emergency services teams and of course our great fans for making today go so well. A big Thank You! — Michael Mack (@MichaelMack) May 27, 2018

Europa Park is Europe's second most-popular theme park, ranking only behind France's Disneyland in Paris.

