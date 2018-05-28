Largest German theme park evacuated as fire burns through rides video


Authorities evacuated the Europa-Park amusement park in southwest Germany, after a fire broke out at the theme park on Saturday (Sunday NZT).

"The park has been completely cleared," a police spokesman said. There were about 25,000 people at the theme park, according to police estimates.

The blaze began around the attraction called "The Pirates of Batavia", the theme park said via Twitter.

DANJA MICHEL

It required as many as 250 firefighters to extinguish the fire, which sends plumes of thick black smoke into the air.

Parts of the Dutch and Scandinavian-themed areas were extensively damaged in the fire.
EUROPA PARK FAN PAGE/FACEBOOK

Authorities were battling to prevent the blaze from spreading to other attractions at the park in the small town of Rust, near the French border.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, the police said.

Most of the park reopened Sunday (Monday NZT), although parts of the Dutch and Scandinavian-themed areas remain closed after suffering extensive damage.

Europa-park's chief executive Michael Mack thanked the hard working employees and emergency services for their efforts on a tough day for the amusement park.

Europa Park is Europe's second most-popular theme park, ranking only behind France's Disneyland in Paris.

 - AAP

