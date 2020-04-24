Coronavirus: This overtouristed country has banned tourists

One of Europe's most popular tourist hotspots looks set to ban visitors for at least a year because of the coronavirus.

Czech Republic President Milos Zeman has announced that the borders will be closed to tourists "so that no new wave of infection is caused by travellers going to countries where the epidemic is not yet over", reports news agency dpa.

"I think that our citizens could use this situation in order to enjoy the beauties of their own country," Zeman said in a radio address.

The country's capital Prague is one of the most popular cities in Europe for short breaks.

At the time of writing, the Czech Republic, also known as Czechia, has more than 7000 infections of Covid-19 in its population of 10.5 million, with 210 deaths.

Czechs had previously been banned from travelling outside of the country, but the government has since eased those restrictions to those who need to leave for essential reasons.

In a bid to boost domestic tourism, the government is drafting a proposal to help Czechs who want to travel within the country.

It is looking at offering companies a contribution to holiday vouchers with which employees could travel with.

Regional Development Minister Klára Dostálová told Prague Morning: "It is a motivational system that will allow companies to offer employees vacation gift vouchers for their vacation in our country."

The vouchers would be worth 10,000 CZK (NZ$650), which companies could deduct from taxes.