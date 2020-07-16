Frustrated by 2020? Record your scream and send it to Iceland

Tourism board in Iceland comes up with a novel way for people to vent their frustrations

To put it mildly, 2020 has been a bit of a bum note.

Covid, lockdowns, queues, and travel blues, and we are still only halfway through the year. So needless-to-say there is a lot of pent-up frustration going around.

Well, Iceland’s tourism agency has come up with an ingenious way for you to vent.

It has launched a new campaign allowing people to have their screams broadcast into the wilds of the barren country.

VISIT ICELAND The speakers are placed in seven barren locations.

A new website by Visit Iceland allows you to record your scream, and then moments later it will be played through speakers at any one of seven locations in the Nordic country.

“Looks like you’ve been through a lot. It looks like you need to let it out. It looks like you need Iceland,” reads the site.

“Record your scream from anywhere in the world at http://lookslikeyouneediceland.com and we’ll release it in Iceland. You’ll feel better, we promise!”

VISIT ICELAND It’s been a tough year, so let it out.

The website quotes Zoë Aston, a therapist and mental health consultant, saying that “screaming is a therapeutic tool”.

”The psychological response to wanting to scream lights up a part of our brains called the amygdala. The amygdala activates when we are under threat, something we have all experienced in the past few months,” said Aston.

”Part of the beneficial effect of screaming comes from being able to make a loud noise into a wide, open, undisturbed place. This literally allows your amygdala to release the stress stored there and move forward.”

VISIT ICELAND “You’ll feel better, we promise!” says the website.

Promote Iceland's tourism programme director Sigríður Dögg Guðmundsdóttir said the campaign is also being used to showcase the country’s relative safety from Covid. Iceland has had just over 1900 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 deaths.

“It is important to draw attention to Iceland’s advantages now. People are dreaming about the time when it will be possible to travel again and even planning trips in the near future. We want to be a part of that conversation,” she told Iceland Review.

This isn’t the first novel campaign to come from the country. In 2017, it launched the “hardest karaoke song in the world”, as a nod to the often impenetrable Icelandic language.