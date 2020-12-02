Space Oddity 2: Another mystery monolith appears, and then vanishes

The new monolith has been found on a hill the Romanians regard as holy, near a historically significant site.

A day after a mysterious monolith disappeared in Utah, a similar object appeared on a hillside in Romania and then vanished, almost as quickly as it appeared.

The object was found close to an important archaeological site outside Piatra Neamt in the northern part of the eastern European country.

The site is the ancient fortress of Petrodava, which dates back earlier than the first century and was destroyed by Romans in the second century.

At a height of four metres, the monolith was an upturned triangular prism that appeared to be covered in concentric circles.

Local mayor Andrei Carabelea seemed unfazed by the discovery, even if it had left local Romanians feeling a little uneasy.

"First in Utah and then at Piatra Neamt. I am honoured that they chose our city," he said on Facebook.

"My guess is some cheeky and terrible alien teenagers left home with their parents' UFO and started planting metal monoliths around the world," he said.

The original structure was discovered by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in Red Rock Country while they were counting big horn sheep in a portion of southeastern Utah.

It was immediately compared to the alien structure in the epic film 2001: A Space Odyssey, when a similar object turns up in prehistoric Africa, causing a troop of apes to develop human-like behaviour.

Officials said it was not clear who created it, but warned that it is illegal to install "structures or art without authorisation on federally managed public lands, no matter what planet you're from".

Utah Department of Public Safety The Utah monolith was three metres tall.

Despite trying to keep the location a secret to stop curious hikers, the exact coordinates were posted on the internet which led to a flurry of people determined to find it.

A BBC report claims experts believe the Utah monolith was a piece of conceptual artwork.

Satelllite imagery revealed that it had been in the area since 2016.

Due to a lack of resources officials claim they will not be investigating the monolith's disappearance, believing it was stolen.

According to a new report by the New York Times, a photographer claimed to have witnessed two men tearing down the monolith and ferrying it away in a wheelbarrow.

Google Earth Found! The Utah monolith on Google Earth.

"It must have been 10 or 15 minutes at most for them to knock over the monolith and pull it out," the photographer said. "We didn't know who they were, and we were not going to do anything to stop them. They just came in there to execute and they were like: 'This is our mission.'"

Blurred pictures appear to show the structure is hollow, with the New York Times claiming its armature is made from plywood.

In Romania, it is illegal to build an installation such as this without a building permit, but Carabelea admitted they would be "tolerant" of them if it attracted tourists.

In Utah, however, the tourists weren't so welcome. Visitors to the rocky and remote area left rubbish behind and parked on plants, and cars had to be towed away after getting stranded.

