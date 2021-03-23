The Kiwi expat and the realities of moving countries during the Covid-19 pandemic

At the beginning of the year, Kiwi expat Wayne Forde​ packed up his life in Ireland and made the move to France.

Moving countries during the global Covid-19 pandemic presents its challenges, but in Forde’s experience, the whole process was relatively easy.

“The most annoying part was trying to find flights to fit what I needed,” he told Stuff.

International travel is yet to recover, with once frequent and popular flight routes running on severely reduced schedules.

Horror stories of flights being cancelled at the last minute didn’t concern Forde, who described himself as a big believer that “s... happens”.

“You have to accept that it’s a fairly unique situation, and if it was going to take a bit longer, so be it.”

Forde, who is originally from Invercargill, moved to Ireland over two decades ago, and decided to uplift his life in January to move to Toulouse, in France’s southern Occitanie​ region, to be with his fiancee. Prior to the move he was already splitting his time between the two countries, which made the shift a little easier.

Packing up his life in Ireland didn’t take too long, nor did it impact his work schedule. For the last year, Forde, who works in revenue management for an airline, has been working remotely on reduced hours. This is one silver lining that has emerged from the pandemic, he believed.

“These days, so much can be done electronically – paperwork and work duties – that couldn’t have been done 20+ years ago when I originally arrived in Ireland.”

Supplied Wayne Forde moved to Ireland over 21 years ago.

He moved before Ireland implemented another Covid-19 lockdown, allowing people to only travel in a five-kilometre radius of their home.

Life in France during the pandemic is a bit more flexible, Forde said – for example, more non-essential retailers are allowed to open. There are, however, still issues with people disobeying the rules and regulations.

France has introduced a daily curfew from 6pm to 6am, and anyone outside during these hours must have documentation explaining why. Cafes and restaurants are closed, but some are operating takeaway services, and retail outlets permitted to open are doing so with strict customer limits. Masks are also required in public areas, and failing to adhere to this requirement can result in a €135 ($225) fine.

The city of Paris and several of its surrounding regions entered into a month-long lockdown on Friday to combat a potential third wave – more than 35,000 new infections were reported in day earlier this week.

Life in both France and Ireland, however, is drastically different to life in Aotearoa during the pandemic. A coherent government response was one of the most notable differences.

“[The pandemic] definitely did make you realise how lucky [New Zealand] was to have the luxury of geography, and a fast and largely coherent Government response, in comparison to some of the carryon in European countries – and I include both Ireland and France in that.”

New Zealand closed its borders in March last year, effectively locking out tourists and making it harder for expatriates to come home. Forde was alerted to the Governments' decision through the news shortly after he wrapped up his month-long holiday in New Zealand.

Supplied Expat Wayne Ford supports the Covid-19 measures in place in New Zealand and hopes to be able to travel home soon.

“It was around the time Ireland – where I was living at the time – was shutting down a lot of the facilities there, so it didn’t come as a big surprise. The quickness of the [New Zealand] Government response was a surprise though.”

While inconvenient, the decision to close the border and introduce limited managed isolation capacity made sense, Forde said. But there have been some instances where he questioned the decisions made.

“The exemptions [and MIQ spots] granted to the likes of the Wiggles and Lion King cast [and] crew ... could be far better used,” he said.

The price hike for the certain visa holders also seemed “unjustifiable”. The Government announced at the beginning of March the cost of MIQ was rising to $5520 for temporary visa holders.

Forde is hoping to travel back to New Zealand within the next year, if he is able to grab a coveted spot in managed isolation.