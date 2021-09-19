Notre Dame cathedral in Paris to reopen in 2024, five years on from fire

The Notre Dame cathedral, in France, can finally start to be rebuilt, with the aim to have the iconic structure reopen by 2024.

The cathedral was badly damaged in a devastating fire in Paris in April, 2019. That shocking fire two years ago tore through the cathedral’s roof and sent its spire crashing down into the building.

Since the blaze, work has been underway to stabilise and secure the structure, and on Sunday (NZ time), it was announced that the building was finally secure enough for the rebuild to start.

“The cathedral stands solid on its pillars, its walls are solid, everything is holding together,” local media reported Jean-Louis Georgelin saying. Georgelin is the head of the public entity tasked with rebuilding the cathedral.

Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP The Notre Dame cathedral burning in Paris in April, 2019. (File photo)

“We are determined to win this battle of 2024, to reopen our cathedral in 2024. It will be France's honour to do so and we will do so because we are all united on this goal.”

The cathedral dates back to the 12th century, and it will be restored to its previous design. French President Emmanuel Macron’s goal is to reopen the building and allow visitors back inside once again in 2024, the year Paris is set to host the Olympic Games.

Francois Mori/AP After more than two-years of work to stabilise and protect the cathedral after the shocking fire that tore through its roof and knocked down its spire, the building is finally ready for a rebuild to begin.

According to the state agency leading the work, it was on track to meet Macron’s target date for reopening, The Guardian reported.

The agency said that cleaning would begin this month, and then the restoration work was expected to start within the next few months, following a bidding process to select companies.