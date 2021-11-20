Wish you weren't here: a Covid postcard from Europe

A Fado singer performs at a Lisbon restaurant in June this year. Portugal has been through several waves of Covid-19.

Former Kiwi journalist Catherine Hubbard has returned home after experiencing Covid's devastating march through Portugal last year.

My children started school in Nelson last month, and we were welcomed into the community along with other new kids with a ceremony in te reo and English, followed by tea, milo and crackers in the staff room.

I posted the event on social media, without thinking too much about the normalcy of it all.

Below the photo of my smiling, maskless son, a friend in Canada commented that since the advent of Covid-19, no parent had been allowed into their kids’ school, that kids were only eating with their own class and were only able to play with one other classroom of children.

“Sounds pretty amazing,” she wrote on my Facebook page, agog at the freedoms we continue to enjoy.

123RF A view over the Douro River in Porto, Portugal's second largest city where Catherine Hubbard lived last year.

Yes, life in Te Waipounamu is pretty amazing, even at Level 2, even with Delta in the community.

But having lived through waves one, two, three and four in Portugal, I’m fearful for the future.

In March 2020, I was living in Porto, Portugal’s second largest city, when Covid-19 hit Europe.

Across the border, the news from Spain was like something from a horror movie. In Madrid, a five-hour drive from our home, the army was entering rest homes and finding people dead in their beds, abandoned by petrified workers.

The Palacio de Hielo (Ice Palace), an ice-skating rink that normally would have been hosting raucous children’s birthday parties and energetic hockey matches, became the silent resting place for hundreds of bodies when the city mortuary ran out of space.

Spain at that time was the worst affected country in Europe after Italy.

Looking across the border in terror, we locked down quickly and managed to survive the first wave relatively unscathed.

Still, our proximity to this death and destruction took its toll. We knew so little at the time. My husband and I, and doubtless millions of others, had difficulty sleeping. We scrolled and scrolled, trying to figure out our chances of survival should we come across this vicious virus.

Armando Franca/AP A woman wearing a face mask uses her cellphone in a subway train in Lisbon. Portugal has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

I’d already been hospitalised with pneumonia in my 20s, and as an asthmatic in my 40s I felt very, very anxious. In those months in which there was no prospect of a vaccine we naively hoped that our months indoors would eliminate Covid-19, like the team of five million had managed to do here in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Yet at the end of spring, as we nervously ventured out of doors, it lingered on in the background. Meeting friends after months of lockdown, Covid-19 and its fallout were practically the only thing we talked about.

The streets were still deserted. Porto’s million annual visitors, the mainstay of the city’s economy, had disappeared.

After six months at home, the kids were finally able to return to school in September 2020, but this time in masks, in strict classroom bubbles, with judicious use of hand sanitiser.

Every day I threw the kids into the bath as soon as they returned home and ran their clothes through a germ-killing hot cycle in the washing machine.

At my daughter’s school students ate lunch alone because of social distancing measures and, apart from meal times, masks remained on all day. Through the classroom windows they watched their teachers line up outdoors to be tested once a week.

Armando Franca/AP A face mask hangs from a door knocker in Lisbon in September this year when Portugal scrapped many of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions, after becoming the world leader in the vaccination rollout.

As we approached Christmas and the temperatures dropped, teens started taking blankets to school. The ventilation requirements and lack of heating meant they froze on their seats.

Yet cases began spiralling upwards again, and the virus inched its way closer to our household. In January, a classmate of my son’s tested positive, and he was sent home to isolate for two weeks.

At that point, the Government’s decision to allow people to travel over the Christmas period, coinciding with the arrival of the English variant, led to catastrophe.

Portugal, which had done so well during the first wave, was now experiencing the highest rates in the world, with some 16,000 people a day testing positive and the country recording hundreds of daily fatalities.

Outside Lisbon hospitals ambulances queued and gravely ill, elderly patients reported waiting until the early hours of the morning to be admitted. The health system was on the verge of collapse.

Germany flew in military doctors, nurses, and ventilators during our second, terrible, lockdown.

Conversations on Zoom were despairing and despondent: a friend’s adult son was self-presenting at hospital with anxiety, another’s café business was overrun with debts, kids were hooked on screens, women living solo were depressed and desperately lonely.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, the vaccine is coming,” my mother texted.

“I know … it just feels so far away,” I wrote back.

All this, though, is of course very minor compared with the agony experienced by friends who saw their parents admitted and intubated, or perish.

For all of Jacinda Ardern’s failings as a leader – the runaway housing market, poverty and rising inequality – I am grateful to her for keeping my parents safe, at least until they were able to be vaccinated.

When I finally, finally got jabbed myself in July, it was an emotional experience. At once thankful and relieved, I felt like I had stepped out of the path of an invisible tsunami.

The fear of being felled or chronically impaired by Covid-19 lifted, but with just weeks until our flights left for New Zealand, we still treaded carefully, farewelling our friends outdoors for fear of testing positive in the days before our trip.

My Book Club cautiously resumed meeting in person in October. There was some controversy about showing vaccine certificates.

supplied Catherine Hubbard who lived in Porto, Portugal.

The drama a few people made about privacy dissipated when the leader Gordon Grams, a quietly spoken Canadian, shared the sad news that his unvaccinated stepdaughter had recently died of Covid. She had been vocal about her pro-choice views on social media.

Fortunately, anti-vaccination movements never really gained ground in Portugal, and the country’s vaccination rates are among the highest in the world. Ninety-eight percent of those eligible to be vaccinated have done so.

This is a country that lived under a fascist dictatorship for more than four decades, a country whose inhabitants fiercely value their freedom, but when it came to protecting the older generation, the Portuguese did what was necessary.

No one wanted a repeat of January’s carnage.

Yet despite Portugal’s impressive vaccine uptake, the pandemic is not over: you still need to wear a mask in school if you are over 10 years of age, in shopping centres, hospitals and health centres, on any kind of public transport, and during movies, football matches or concerts.

It’s not mandatory to wear masks in small shops now, but my friends tell me that most do.

It’s also not obligatory to wear masks outdoors, but again, a lot of people continue to do so.

You need a digital certificate, a negative test or a recovery certificate to enter large events, bars or nightclubs.

You wear a mask to the office, unless you are working alone in an enclosed space or can socially distance. Few complain about this: they’ve gotten used to it after 18 months; masks help them feel safe.

You rub your hands down with sanitiser every time you step into or out of a building.

You cough and sneeze, in your mask, into the crook of your elbow. You avoid shaking hands. There are still 7 or 8 people dying a day of Covid-19 in Portugal. You don’t want to be one of them.

Experts in Portugal are predicting with waning immunity that case numbers will once again rise to 2000 or more in December.

Epidemiologist Manuel Carmo Gomes and mathematician Carlos Antunes, quoted in the Portugal News, warn that risks increase five to six months post vaccination, and that in the elderly and compromised there have been cases of serious illness and death.

There need to be booster shots, they say. An R number (effective reproduction number) above 1 over a prolonged period will eventually give rise to situations of “high hospital pressure”. Still. In one of the world’s most vaccinated countries.

However, other specialists have predicted that an eventual 2500 cases per day (in Portuguese) will translate to around 20 mortalities, which mathematician Henrique Oliveira says compares relatively favourably with the 40 deaths per day usually seen with respiratory illness circulating in previous years.

The spectre of a reversal of Portugal’s reopening is not entirely off the cards: on Tuesday, the Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced that the country may yet face restrictions if case numbers continue to rise.

But on the whole, heavily vaccinated and cautious Portugal is still faring far better than other countries in Europe, such as Austria, which has ordered a lockdown for the unvaccinated, and the Netherlands, where restrictions are being reintroduced.

Christian Charisius/AP Two seniors walk through an immunisation centre in Hamburg in January this year.

Germany is now recording record numbers while the government weighs up its options. In Hamburg, my cousin Bron Löffler administers rapid antigen tests to parents at the kindergarten where she works as a teacher.

“We have a rule called 3G at playgroup,” she says.

“Geimpft, Genesend or Getestet. So only vaccinated, recovered or tested people can come. But we still have the antigen tests and usually everyone does one anyway just to be on the safe side.”

While masks, vaccination, social distancing and hand sanitising are imperfect tools, they’ve allowed the Portuguese to continue moving forward with their lives, as the situation escalates in other parts of Europe.

For now, cups of tea with my children’s teachers haven’t required a swirling nasal swab for entry into the staffroom. That may not be for much longer, but I’m hopeful that we can use the tools that we are so very fortunate to have to reduce the spread and to build a path to a healthier future.