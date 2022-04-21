The 10 most underrated countries in Europe

Ben Groundwater is an Australian columnist, blogger, feature writer, and host of Traveller's podcast Flight of Fancy. Ben was named travel writer of the year by the Australian Society of Travel Writers in 2014 and 2015.

OPINION: There's nothing wrong with wanting to go to Italy, or to visit France. These are two of the world's most popular tourist destinations for a reason – they're incredible countries, and probably the two that first come to mind when you picture the beauty and the cultural splendour of a European holiday.

However, there is more to the Continent than the big-name destinations.

Europe might be popular, but it is still filled with unexplored nooks and crannies, entire countries that rarely make it onto visitors' itineraries, nations that are either just gaining traction as destinations or have always managed to fly under the radar.

As we emerge from our pandemic-enforced cocoons, it's now more important than ever to look to a few of these lesser-known nations and plan a visit, to break free of the urge to simply return to places we already know.

It's time to feel the thrill of exploration once again, to visit some of Europe's small players and discover everything they have to offer. If you're looking to break new ground on your next European visit, these are the countries to consider.

123RF Valletta is a microcosm of everything that is good in Malta.

Malta

Why go

Here's a Mediterranean island that's tin, yet it packs a serious punch in terms of experiences offered. It's a little Italian, a little Arabian, and also entirely unique.

See + do

Malta has history, it has culture, it has landscapes to swoon over. It's probably best known for its towering limestone cliffs and gorgeous beaches and bays, but the island also has hilltop fortress towns such as Mdina and Victoria, an entire separate island, Gozo, where time has stood still, and an incredible capital city.

Don’t miss

That capital, Valletta, is a microcosm of everything that is good here, a city built by the Knights of St John, a World Heritage site filled with historical attractions, plus the chance to sample Maltese cuisine, with its influences from Europe and the Arab world.

123RF The turquoise water of Ksamil bay, Albania.

Albania

Why go

Albania might just be one of Europe's most exciting new destinations, a coastal locale that was closed to visitors for much of the 20th century, but is now very much up for discovery.

See + do

Albania shares a coastline with Croatia, so you can imagine that's a big drawcard here – there is, in fact, an "Albanian Riviera", a stretch of resort towns, many that are historic attractions in their own right, providing access to white-sand beaches and clear waters. Check out Ksamil in the south, or Bunec.

Don’t miss

The best place to get a feel for Albania's recent past and its exciting future is the capital, Tirana, where you'll find some top-quality museums and galleries, including Bunk'Art, a huge Cold War bunker that has been turned into a modern art space.

123RF The Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium. This is a wonderful country with plenty to offer.

Belgium

Why go

Poor Belgium. Everyone knows it's there, and they might even skip across to Bruges for a few hours to tick the box, but how many actually take the time to properly explore? This is a wonderful country with plenty to offer.

See + do

Bruges is great, of course, but consider Brussels, with its great bar and restaurant scene (try the mussels and chips), Antwerp for its fashion, Ghent for its history, and the Trappist monasteries for their incredible beer.

Don’t miss

Why not stay in one of those monasteries? Westmalle Abbey, outside Antwerp, offers rooms for "anyone who experiences silence and calm as beneficial". Though its brewery is closed to visitors, the abbey is surrounded by bars that serve its beer. See trappistwestmalle.be

123RF Bansko, Bulgaria, is justifiably famous for its après-ski scene

Bulgaria

Why go

Bulgaria offers stunning mountains. There are ski resorts such as Bansko and Borovets that offer serious value for money.

See + do

In winter, those ski resorts are going to be a big draw. Borovets is the family-friendly mountain, with gentle slopes and ski-in ski-out accommodation, whereas Bansko is justifiably famous for its après-ski scene.

Don’t miss

Outside the ski scene, the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, has a lot to offer, including a mix of domed churches and Ottoman-era mosques, plus Roman ruins, and a youthful, exciting restaurant and bar scene.

Andrey Armyagov/123rf The spectacular Lake Bled in Slovenia.

Slovenia

Why go

Just google Slovenia and go to the images page and you will immediately understand. This is one stupendously beautiful country, all high mountains and shimmering lakes, fairytale villages and mediaeval cities.

See + do

Slovenia is paradise for outdoors enthusiasts, who have their pick of hiking trails in the mountains, cycling tracks both on-road and off, plus caving, canyoning, rafting … All those fun things. This is a cultural destination too, with influence of past empires such as the Venetians and Habsburgs.

Don’t miss

During that image search you will no doubt see the gorgeous visage of Lake Bled, the geographical jewel in Slovenia's crown, where a tiny Baroque chapel has become the stuff of every wannabe Instagram star's dreams.

123RF The fishing village of Reine in Norway's Lofoten archipelago. Norway is home of astounding natural beauty and not many people.

Norway

Why go

If these post-pandemic days have you yearning for isolation and for natural beauty mixed with the high level of organisation and modern facilities that Scandinavia can reliably provide, then we have just the country for you: Norway is home of astounding natural beauty and not many people.

See + do

Obviously you want to get away, you want to see the fiords, you want to skirt the Arctic Circle, you want to climb a mountain and perch atop a cliff. All doable here. Scandinavia, however, is becoming known for its food, and in Norway you will find an extension of this new Nordic scene, with a heavy emphasis on seafood.

Don’t miss

Travellers make pilgrimages to Copenhagen to eat at gastronomic temples such as Noma and Geranium, but don't forget Maaemo, a three-Michelin-starred fine-diner in Oslo that uses organic, biodynamic and wild food to create something incredible. See maaemo.no

123RF Sant Esteve church in Andorra la Vella. The capital has many churches to see.

Andorra

Why go

Squeezed into a section of the Pyrenees between Spain and France, Andorra is a sky-high principality that is big on natural beauty, a place to ski in winter, hike in summer, and enjoy Catalan-style culture year-round.

See + do

In terms of ski resorts, Vallnord and Grandvalira are the two main areas, and offer high-quality terrain – though they're not exactly cheap. It's worth visiting in summer, however, to stroll the pretty capital, Andorra la Vella, see its many churches, and dine at its rustic Catalan restaurants.

Don’t miss

Strap on your hiking boots and get ready to tackle the mountainous terrain. Perhaps best is the climb to the top of Andorra's highest peak, Pic de Coma Pedrosa, a five-hour walk with stunning views and a hut for accommodation halfway along.

123RF Monument of the Roman Emperor Justinian in Skopje. The cultural and historical attractions of North Macedonia are well worth experiencing.

North Macedonia

Why go

North Macedonia is very much in touch with its roots, a rustic and real destination where you can experience the heritage of the Greeks, Romans, Ottomans and more, plus check out some serious natural beauty.

See + do

The cultural and historical attractions of North Macedonia are well worth experiencing: see the mediaeval monasteries of Prilep, the old Turkish market and Ottoman mosques of Stip, the traditional houses of Krusevo, and the Byzantine landmarks of the capital, Skopje.

Don’t miss

The true highlight of North Macedonia is unquestionably Ohrid, a World Heritage site filled with incredible churches, bazaars, fortresses and ancient archaeological sites.

123RF Old town of Luxembourg City.

Luxembourg

Why go

This tiny city-state might be known more as a haven for tax-shy expats than as a serious tourist destination, but it actually has a lot going for it on a short stay, including a heritage-listed capital, a thriving wine industry, and a surprising amount of natural beauty.

See + do

Begin in the country's largest city – its only city, in fact – with a tour of Luxembourg's heritage-listed Ville Haute, or high city, to see its cathedral, its palace, its abbey and more. Outside the city, find a mediaeval castle in Vianden, a 12th-century castle in Clervaux, and a World War II museum in Diekirch.

Don’t miss

Be sure to sample the wine in Luxembourg. It's made along the Moselle river near the town of Remich, with plenty of bars in town and wineries within hiking distance outside it.

123RF Mostar's stunning bridge in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Why go

Part Ottoman, part Austro-Hungarian, part Slavic; part warm and laidback, part deeply war-torn; part mediaeval, part modern – there's so much to take in during a visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina. The contrast and contradiction will keep you fascinated for a lifetime.

See + do

The buzzing historical centres of Sarajevo and Mostar are without doubt the big drawcards here, with their Turkish-style architecture balanced with pumping restaurant and bar scenes; however, make sure to see amazing Kravica Waterfall, and Blagaj Tekke, a Dervish house at the mouth of a cave.

Don’t miss

You can't leave Bosnia and Herzegovina without seeing Stari Most, a marvel of 16th-century engineering – though one that had to be recreated after the 1990s war – in Mostar, a gorgeous stone bridge surrounded by cafes and restaurants offering prime viewing opportunities.

Five lesser visited European regions

You might know these countries, but how well do you know some of their quieter corners?

Basilicata, Italy

This rugged, mountainous region sits in the bridge of Italy's boot, Calabria on one side, Puglia on the other. It's probably best known for Matera, one of the oldest continuously inhabited settlements in the world – dating back to the Palaeolithic period. It's a city filled with "sassi", or ancient cave dwellings, many of which are still in use today. Elsewhere in Basilicata, the coastline is lined with rocky coves and clifftop villages. See basilicataturistica.it

Castilla y Leon, Spain

The likes of Barcelona, Seville and even Madrid cast such long shadows that a region as historic and beautiful as Castilla y Leon can be almost lost – but that can be to your advantage. This vast area in Spain's north is home to Segovia, with its fairytale fortress; Avila and its towering mediaeval walls; Burgos, with its rich food culture, and Salamanca, lively and upbeat. And few tourists. See turismocastillayleon.com

Saxony, Germany

Saxony doesn't feel like Germany, in many ways. It doesn't even feel like Western Europe. This vast area of the former East Germany, taking in Dresden, Leipzig and Gorlitz, is filled with baroque villages that would look more at home in neighbouring Czechia, though there's also plenty of artsy, modern culture in its larger centres. See germany.travel

Scania, Sweden

When travellers think of Sweden they tend to think of Stockholm, or perhaps the wilderness of Norrland, but don't forget Scania, the country's southernmost region, home to the likes of trendy Malmo, student-friendly Lund, and historic Eslov. This is an area with plenty of open space, plus a mix of Danish and Swedish culture. See scania.org

Alentejo, Portugal

Portugal's fruit bowl, to the east of Lisbon, is a laidback and hugely enjoyable region, a place to live life in the slow lane, to eat good food and drink local wine and do very little else. If you're interested though, there are Roman ruins in Evora, and amazing fortified hill towns in the likes of Castelo de Vide, Marvao, and Mertola. See visitportugal.com

- traveller.com.au