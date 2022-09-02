How sweltering in a Scandinavian sauna in summer is sensational

Saunas at Oslo Badstuforening are available for private hire or single shared sessions.

Sweltering inside one of Oslo’s original floating saunas on a stunning summer’s day might not be everyone’s typical choice, but it’s an unmissable experience.

Oslofjord is dotted with floating saunas, with views across the glistening water at one of Norway’s most popular sights.

Temperatures inside can reach up to 100 degrees Celsius but no matter the weather, enjoying a sauna is sought-after all year round.

After a good ‘cooking’, clouds of steam can be seen floating into the summer breeze as participants prepare to jump into the crisp salty waters to cool off. The perfect way to relax, detox and immerse yourself in Scandinavian culture.

READ MORE:

* Finnish sauna rules: Five things you need to know

* We tried sauna exercise

* Seoul: Getting into hot water in South Korea



Sauna, a Finnish word meaning ‘bathhouse’, is a way of life for the Nordics and can be found in the most unconventional places – including pubs. Norway is also home to one of the world’s largest saunas, Árdna, which seats more than 100 people and caters for anything from rituals, to conferences and even DJs.

Alexandra Nelson Views overlooking Oslofjord.

Oslo Badstuforening is one of Norway’s top places to experience the tradition. The non-profit association runs saunas across the city, with views of top attractions like the 60-metre-tall MUNCH museum, opera house and nearby island, Hovedøya.

The traditional way to round up the sauna experience is to jump into an ice bath, or the next best thing, which is why leaping into the depths of a fjord is so popular. Adding a seven-metre diving board into the mix means views are even better.

Alexandra Nelson/Supplied The original sauna, MaÌken (the Seagull), is made with driftwood from BjÃ¸rvika and is one of seven available at the Sukkerbiten site.

If you’re looking for the full sauna experience and an hour or two isn’t enough, there is an option to spend the night on a floating island dubbed “Munken and Bispen”. The wood-fired sauna is complete with benches and a table under a roof for sleeping bags, or the choice of sleeping under the stars.

Saunas at Oslo Badstuforening are available for private hire or single shared sessions. Bringing water and two towels is a must, including removing all jewellery to avoid getting burnt.

With autumn in Norway just around the corner, now would be the perfect time to soak up the tradition before the sun starts to sink early, to make the most of the views.