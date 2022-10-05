Move over London and New York, this Euro city has been named the best place for a cocktail

There’s a new top dog in the world of bars, and it has a distinctly Catalan flavour.

The World's 50 Best Bars have been unveiled for 2022 and the city of Barcelona has grabbed three places in the top 10, including the prestigious number one spot for Paradiso.

It’s the first time in the survey’s 14-year history that a bar from London or New York has not topped the list.

Paradiso is a bit of a hidden speakeasy, accessed behind a false fridge door in a pastrami shop in the El Born district.

Once inside the “majestic Dali-esque curved wooden bar”, the surprises keep coming. The highlight is a cocktail inspired by the discovery of penicillin, which “explores fermentation with a mushroom spore rim”. The judges heaped praise on the establishment saying “drinks don’t look or taste like this anywhere”.

Accepting the award at a ceremony in, appropriately enough, Barcelona, co-owner Giacomo Giannotti said there is one thing to the secret of its success: “Passion! We are so proud. It’s the best recognition we could ever have – for us, for our team and for our clients.”

SUPPLIED Paradiso in Barcelona features a majestic Dali-esque curved wooden bar.

Margarita Sader, the other co-owner of Paradiso, heaped praise on her staff: “Each day for seven years we have tried to be the best version of ourselves. We started with three people in our team, and now we are 40.

“We are so proud of them and we just want to be the most creative and innovative bar that we can.”

Fellow Barcelona bars Sips and Two Schmucks placed in third and seventh.

Second on the list is last year’s runner-up, London’s Tayēr + Elementary. The previous number one for the last two years, the Connaught Bar, slipped to eighth.

No New Zealand establishments made the top 100 and the highest placing bar around our region was Sydney’s Maybe Sammy which came in 29th.

The awards are voted on by 650 drinks experts, including bartenders, consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists.

The world's top 10 best bars