You can stay in the Glass Onion: Knives Out resort, but it'll cost you

One of the most famous tropes in movie-making is that everything has to be bigger for the sequel, and that is clearly evident in the newly released Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc in another murder-mystery starring a dazzling cast including Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

The first Knives Out was a massive success in 2019, so when Netflix reportedly bought the rights to two sequels for an incredible $745 million, viewers knew they were going to see some of that extravagant splash on the screen.

And they were not wrong, as Glass Onion follows in the Manolo Blahnik footsteps of another Mediterranean-set tale of the one-percenters, The White Lotus.

Whereas the latter was set on Sicily, Glass Onion has Greece to thank for its backdrop and those with some cash can even get to stay in the resort which doubles as Norton's billionaire tech-bro character Miles Bron.

John Wilson Jessica Henwick, from left, Kate Hudson and Janelle Monáe in a scene from Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Production designer Rick Heinrichs said Villa 20 in the Amanzoe resort of Porto Heli was one of the first properties he looked at for a location, and despite spreading the search far and wide, he kept coming back to the property from luxury brand Aman.

“After, I don't know, six weeks or so of scouting, that nothing matched the Aman,” he told Condé Nast. “That’s like life sometimes. You’re afraid you'll fall in love too early and there’s something better out there, but as it turns out, you were right in the first place.”

One of the issues he faced is that the resort isn't actually on an island but is located on a peninsula, so it needed some CGI trickery added.

“It’s very epic, almost like the Colosseum, to approach the villa – which lends itself to the idea that people are about to kill each other. Such scale.”

AMAN Villa 20 in the Amanzoe resort of Porto Heli, setting for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Kathryn Hahn, who plays politician Claire Debella, called the location “embarrassingly luxurious”, while writer/director Rian Johnson said the shoot was “a summer vacation where we also made a movie”.

The resort is currently closed, reopening in April next year. Offering panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, the villa can accommodate up to 18 people and offers “a private spa, six pools and a multitude of dining spaces, including two outside barbecue areas and a typical Greek taverna under the olive trees”.

Three of the 100m2 master pavilions have their own private swimming pools. The cost? Well the cheapest room will set you back €1530 a night, or $2585, but that goes up to as much as €4000 during the height of summer. The most expensive accommodation is the six-bedroom space at €13,500 per night in April, and €17,729 per night during peak summer.

In a move to drum up some publicity, Netflix jokingly listed the entire resort on Zillow for US$450 million, or roughly the cost of its outlay on the two sequels.

Although it looks like the beach is right next to Bron’s home in the movie, that’s not actually true. The scene of the characters arriving off the yacht was filmed a few kilometres away at a beach club owned by the resort. And no, the “glass onion dome” at the resort doesn’t exist or the Banksy-designed jetty, that's more CGI trickery.

For those who wish to go full-throttle in recreating the movie (minus the murder/s) the stunning superyacht which brought Benoit and the gang to Glass Onion is also available to rent. Called Aquarius, the 46-metre vessel can hold up to 10 people across five staterooms. It's available at more than €220,000 a week, that’s around $370,000.

Supplied Daniel Craig on the island of Spetses.

Another Greek location used for the film is the island of Spetses; it's where the characters meet each other at the dock at Dapia. Close to the capital Athens, the island has been attracted the well-to-do for decades who are charmed by the beaches and high-end shopping. Glass Onion wasn't the only movie filmed here recently as Maggie Gyllenhaal's Oscar-nominated The Lost Daughter also used it as a location.

As for many of the interiors of the Glass Onion movie, they were filmed in Belgrade, Serbia in a specially constructed set.