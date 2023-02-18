A 1960s Greek odyssey, from a young Kiwi's first OE

Almost 60 years ago, Bev Wood was exploring the world, like many young Kiwis. With its food, history and people, Greece was an exotic gem she fell in love with and struggled to leave - as she fondly remembers.

It was July 7, 1965 and we’d been in Athens since June 13, the longest time we’d spent anywhere in Europe. We had visited the Acropolis, seen a Greek tragedy, Antigone by Sophocles at an ancient theatre on Lycabettus Hill, visited museums, done side trips to Delphi and Mykonos, soaked up the atmosphere and grown plump on the wonderful Greek food. But it was time to move on.

Our trusty minivan never missed a beat as we drove away from Athens. We travelled for hours over hills and plains. Then, rising out of seemingly nowhere Meteora appeared before us. What an incredible sight, with massive rocks reaching skywards with buildings perched on the very tops of these rugged crags.

As we came closer we could see that these were the monasteries we’d been told about. They were built by monks in the 14th century as a place of worship and solitude. In this strategic position they were protected from marauding enemies. They used ropes and ladders to reach the top, and set up a system of pulleys and baskets to haul goods up.

READ MORE:

* Free campervans and backwards planning: Easy ways to have a cheaper holiday

* Athens, Greece neighbourhoods with the creative vibe of Berlin

* Greece before the start of the hippy era



At the time of our visit a road had been constructed part way up a few of these outcrops and then steep steps hacked into the rock. By the 16th century there were 24 monasteries, but in 1965 only four were still inhabited. After puffing and panting to the top we reached a monastery with a fantastic view over the plains, and as recorded in my letter home “…and a sheer drop of goodness knows how far to the ground below.” We were shown over ornate churches, an ancient kitchen with utensils scattered around and a hand-operated winch that was still used to haul goods up and down from the ground way below.

The last building we visited was a nunnery where a solitary nun still lived. It was such a calm, peaceful spot we momentarily considered staying – only momentarily of course. On a veranda, surrounded by pots of flowers and a few trees, young girls sat to do the beautiful embroidery they were renowned for.

Sadly the pictures and icons in the church had been badly mutilated, the faces of the saints gouged out by sharp instruments. This desecration had been inflicted by the communists in the late-1940s, and part of the dome had been damaged during the war.

From Meteora we headed across wide fertile plains. This part of Greece was greener than further south, with more trees, sweetcorn in abundance and other crops growing between haystacks. Cattle, sheep and goats were plentiful. Horses and carts on the road were frequent, but we noticed fewer donkeys and mules than other parts of the country we’d driven through.

Bev Wood The view of Meteora.

We passed through pretty valleys, and came to a spring where crystal clear water gushed out. This, evidently, was the Spring of Venus. We had views of the sea with long stretches of white sandy beaches. On one side of the road Mount Olympus was lifting its lofty heads to the clouds, or so we imagined as we only saw the foothills and the dim outline of the mountain. Travellers seemed to be shifting camps. Their carts, highly decorated with painted flowers were laden with their belongings.

Our last night in Greece was in Thessaloniki, the second largest city in Greece. The shops were attractive, the locals were sitting in the squares sipping coffees and eating pastries. We found a small cafe serving souvlaki, which we’d come to enjoy. As we were waiting at the counter a man asked if we were German and the minute he realised we were Kiwis he ordered beer for us. Although it was 20 years after the end of the war, German tourists were still far from welcome, and as two, young blonde women we were often taken as such. Later in the evening we were approached by young boys saying “German!” We replied “No.” Were we English? “No”. Yugoslav? Their attitude changed as soon as they realised we were New Zealanders.

Bev Wood Bev Woods (right) and friend with a sponge seller at the Acropolis.

As we set up camp for our last night in Greece we reminisced about our time there. We had loved every minute of it. We’d found the Greek people wonderfully warm and friendly. One afternoon in Athens, when we’d been savouring a delicious ice cream, a flower seller wandered up trying to sell us some carnations. We of course said “no.” He walked off but was soon back, handing us each a small bunch. When we once again shook our heads he pointed to a group of businessmen sipping their coffee. One of them smiled at us and raised his hand in greeting before turning back to his companions. Not a word passed between us, but we smiled our thanks.

At the beach cafe at the camp, our home in Kavouri for a few weeks, we were frequently provided with a free meal. Or shouted a glass of ouzo or a tasty sweet or pastry to try. When we had briefly become newspaper sellers in Athens, we had been befriended by the man selling sea sponges, a pretzel seller and another selling postcards. We came away with free samples from them all.

Bev Wood Bev Woods with the Tyropita Seller at their camp in Kavouri.

On our last morning at our beach camp the tiropita seller who visited each day with warm cheese savouries handed us one of his pastries for our breakfast. He refused to take any money. On Mykonos, our dressmaker gave us loukoumades to try (sweet honey puffs). Yes, we had a dressmaker – ready-made clothes were cheap and after weeks of travelling we were in dire need of something new.

Women were often not as visible – they were probably at home cooking, cleaning and minding the children. Those we came across seemed delighted to meet us. They did their best to converse with us, showing off their chubby babies, offering us homemade lemon drinks and sometimes enticing us into their homes to show us their treasures.

What was not to love about the Greek people? They were noisy, gregarious, energetic, uninhibited, generous, enthusiastic and friendly. They seemed to thrive in groups, yelling, singing and laughing. They loved the sea but, to our amusement, hardly swam at all, instead jumping around, splashing, throwing balls and calling loudly to each other. They were as interested in us as we were of them. Some we met were fascinated to learn where we were from, where we’d been and where we were headed. They were keen for us to show on an atlas where New Zealand was and were amazed at our adventurous spirit. They thought we were very rich having travelled so far from home, and for so long.

Bev Wood Left: A typical alleyway on Mykonos. Right: A typical Greek market.

Markets were a novelty to us and we found them endlessly fascinating. The noise, the bustle, the smells and the tempting things to eat. Whoever would’ve imagined such things back home in New Zealand.

And we loved the food. It was fresh and tasty with judicious use of herbs to excite our taste buds. We’d been brought up, as most Kiwis were, on bland food – after all there was very little variety in New Zealand in those days so we’d never tasted salami, feta, yoghurt, octopus, baklava and other exotic foods until we started travelling. Oh how times have changed. We learned to follow the workmen to see where they ate. Sometimes in a back street cafe, with no menus, and unable to understand Greek, we’d been taken into the kitchen and lids lifted off pans to be shown delicious smelling food simmering away. When we made our selection the cook and his customers beamed at us. We knew we had chosen well.

But now our time in Greece had come to an end. Yugoslavia beckoned.