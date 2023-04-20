This Mediterranean island is bigger than Mallorca and Corfu - so why has nobody heard of it?

Two hours after leaving Athens my rickety train clattered across the shallow waters of the Euripus Strait and then ground to a halt in Chalkida, the tiny capital of Evia, also known as Euboea.

Guarding the narrow channel, Chalkida is known to locals as the city of trela nera (crazy waters) because of the strait’s unpredictable currents, which can change direction as many as 14 times in a single day.

Seduced by its tangled forests, stunning beaches and lack of tourist hordes, I’ve been visiting Evia for years. But I’m in the minority.

Although this is Greece’s second-biggest island (and the Med’s sixth largest), and in possession of a rich history – Aristotle died on Evia in 322 BC, Homer may have lived there for a time, and it is the legendary home of the thunderbolt-throwing Titans – it is, inexplicably, unknown to many.

This is especially mystifying when you know (as I do) that this lush and lovely land is framed by lofty Mount Ochi’s pine-clad flanks, dotted with mysterious stone ruins known as drakospita (dragon houses), and home to the spa town of Edipsos, where mineral-rich hot springs once lured the Romans.

Constantinos Iliopoulos/123rf Evia is a hidden gem.

Perhaps Evia has been overlooked for so long because, being linked to the mainland by a bridge, it doesn’t feel like an island.

Perhaps the lack of its own airport is to blame (the nearest is in Athens). Whatever the reason, this little-known Aegean island, bigger than Corfu, and roughly half the size of Crete, is still a hidden gem, but one that definitely deserves to be discovered.

Beautiful beaches and a whistled language

With some 435 miles (700km) of barely-visited coastline – from Agia Paraskevi’s pebble-burnished coves to the balmy shallow waters and soft sands of Elafolimano – Evia abounds in beautiful beaches.

Along the remote, goat-strewn Cavo D’Oro peninsula in the southeast of the island, where locals still speak Evia’s disappearing whistled language, sfyria, you’ll find a string of remote coves where – even in the height of summer – you’ll probably only have seagulls and monk seals for company.

With its mirror-clear waters back by thyme-scented cliffs, Gorge Arhabolis beach is one of the best, but it’s a two-hour trek to get there from the tiny village of Thymi: pack plenty of water (and a few slices of Evia’s syrupy orange cake, portokalopita) to sustain you.

Sandswept Hiliadou at the other end of the island is equally wild. You will find a few rustic tavernas here, however, including Bougazi, owned by a family of local fishermen, where fresh seafood is plonked on wobbly tables along with a carafe of punch-packing tsipouro.

Constantinos Iliopoulos/123rf The Bourtzi of Karystos in Evia, Greece

A taste of Evia

Greeks flock to Evia to enjoy hearty, home-cooked food: follow them to Cavo D’Oro in Karystos where they serve some of the island’s best traditional oven-cooked magirefta dishes, or head for lakeside taverna Archontariki in Kalamoudi and order a generous plate of vouloto, a garlicky, oven-cooked lamb dish.

Lemon-doused katsoika goulbasi (goat stew) is a speciality at the Nikolis family’s Cavo Armirihi taverna, overlooking the sheltered sandy bay of Armirhi beach; rustic Mouries, shaded by plane trees and close to a gurgling stream, is famed for grilled meat and pies, including goats cheese-stuffed sourdough pastry tiganopsomo.

Wine (mainly white) has been produced here since Roman times. Sip on aromatic Lenga Avantis at Ktima Sabanis in Avlida, Lykos Wines in Eretria, or Tzivani Bio Wines in Vathy. Alternatively, follow the looping road to Gialtra on the densely forested Lichada peninsula and sample spicy, full-bodied reds made with the rare Vradiano grape at Vriniotis Winery, overlooking the deep waters of Gialtra Bay.

Hot water and hidden villages

Ever since 115BC, when Roman general Sylla was cured of a mysterious skin disease here, Edipsos on Evia’s northern tip has been renowned for its mineral-rich therapeutic waters, which are said to heal everything from gout to heart disease.

Overlooking the bay where Agamemnon and his fleet sheltered on their way to fight the Trojan wars, Thermae Sylla Spa & Wellness Hotel (from NZ234), has been visited by the likes of Greta Garbo and Omar Sharif – now it’s your turn.

It’s worth exploring the capital, Chalkida, as well as Karystos, southern Evia’s largest city – dominated by its Bourtzi Venetian tower and massive Castello Rosso medieval fortress – but the island’s biggest charm lies in its villages.

Among the highlights are Orei, a tiny seaside hamlet on Evia’s northern coast renowned for its fish restaurants and ancient statue of a bull; Kymi, where narrow streets are lined with elegant 19th-century homes, once the abodes of wealthy sea captains; and Styra, a few miles inland from a modern seaside resort of the same name, and home to several of the island’s unique drakospita, monumental structures whose origins have baffled scientists for centuries.

Where to stay

As befits an island that’s yet to be discovered by mass tourism, accommodation on Evia tends to be limited to smaller family-run domatia (rooms) and self-catering villas and apartments.

There are also a few boutique hotels springing up along the coast, including bijou beach haven Thalatta Seaside Hotel (doubles from $174), an hour’s drive from Edipsos.

For those seeking a tad more luxury, Israeli chain Brown Hotels is opening several new venues on the island this year: Brown Beach Eretria (doubles from $360) is a trendy, family-friendly all-inclusive resort with 175 rooms and bungalows on the coast in southern Evia and Brown Beach Chalkida (brownhotels.com; doubles from $230) is a more exclusive spa hotel overlooking a sandy cove in the island’s capital.

How to get there

Fly with Aegean Air from Heathrow to Athens, then take the train from Athens to Chalkida. Cars can be hired from AutoGR . For more information, visit this link.