One of the world's most spectacular journeys takes just 15 minutes

Location scouts for the next James Bond movie should check out the Eiger Express, I think to myself as I arrive at the base terminal. They probably haven’t had the chance yet. The new, technologically advanced cableway opened at the very end of 2020, but is only now getting into its stride as visitors return to Switzerland.

The base station alone would provide a wow moment on the big screen. Nearly a half-billion Swiss francs (NZ$887 million) buys you a lot of glamour and clever architecture that soaks up huge mountain views through every enormous pane of glass. It proves that concrete can look chic, and everything still has that satisfying sheen of new buildings. Its bar, where you can squint between backlit bottles and see chalets and snow peaks, would be just the place to flirt with a sultry spy.

For those on an alpine day out rather than a mission to save the world, the terminal matches pizzazz with Swiss practicality. It connects to the train line from Interlaken in the valley below. It has a well-stocked supermarket for picnic supplies, or a soup-noodle bar if you can’t be bothered. In winter, you can store your ski boots in heated lockers overnight. Should you be overcome with the need for a cowbell, expensive watch or Lindt balls with unusual flavours, souvenir shops indulge you.

The cable car has heated seats and impeccably polished windows. The VIP cabin has seats in red leather that swivel between view and champagne bar. You could have another flirt here, or grapple with a villain. The background scenery would look epic on the silver screen: cow-clanked pastures, cliffs, ice-encrusted mountains.

The cableway is 6.5 kilometres long and has only six supporting pylons. It takes you high above the trees for unobstructed outlooks. And yes, Switzerland provides fabulous outlooks, as it always does, but what makes this ride exceptional is that you’re almost within arm’s length of one of the world’s most notorious mountain faces.

This is as close as you’ll ever get to the north face of the Eiger without being an experienced climber. Or to its outside face, at least. You can connect at the top of the Eiger Express to the Jungfrau Railway which tunnels through the monster mountain and lets you peer from windows in its north face halfway up. But the cable car is the best bit, gliding past icy cliffs that fill the windows and make you look up in awe.

The other advantage of the Eiger Express is that it cuts travel time to the 3454-metre Jungfraujoch by 47 minutes compared with making the whole journey by train. That’s if you go onwards at all. The Jungfraujoch is fabulous, but mostly an experience of being inside looking out. From the top of the Eiger Express, though, you can immerse yourself in the landscape by hiking or (in winter) skiing.

Stay on the upper hiking trails for the best scenery. Although you could walk back to Grindelwald your knees won’t thank you for it and you’ll miss the ride down on the Eiger Express. In late afternoon the light is different, the mountains stark as cardboard cut-outs, the Eiger even more menacing.

Far below you’ll see shingled chalet roofs swing past, and vegetable patches, and tourists on terraces drinking beer. With scenery this extravagant, you’ll feel like an angel drifting through heaven. Or else like an international spy, back from a mission, and ready for a martini in the bar below.

The details

Fly

Swiss flies daily with codeshare partners from NZ to Zurich via Singapore. See swiss.com

Stay

Carlton-Europe Vintage Hotel, conveniently located between train station and town, is a good mid-range choice in Interlaken. See carltoneurope.ch

Visit

The Eiger Express and Jungfrau Railway are open year-round. Grindelwald to Jungfraujoch return from CHF 97 ($172) or from Interlaken CHF 105 ($186). See jungfrau.ch

Tour

Swiss Travel Pass offers unlimited travel on trains, lake steamers, postal coaches, urban public transport and some mountain trains, plus admission to more than 500 museums. See swisstravelsystem.com

More

myswitzerland.com

