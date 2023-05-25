Heading to Europe later this year? Here's what you need to sort now

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

OPINION: Well done, you squirrelled money away (in a cost of living crisis, no less) booked the early bird airfare and guaranteed yourself a bit of sunshine as New Zealand feels the icy embrace of winter.

But, chilled-out Kiwi traveller, Europe ain’t for amateurs – it can leave you out in the cold or paying through the nose if you don’t have your yourself organised.

Conversely, there are still many things that can be left to the last minute, to encourage a bit of spontaneity – West End matinées, regional train tickets, guided tours – but the following are “reservation red-flags” and there’s little benefit in just winging it (as much as that might go against the Kiwi psyche).

Ferries

It all sounds good on paper: sailing between the Cyclades Islands in Greece, disembarking to whitewashed port towns and moving on to the next one when you see fit. The reality is not quite as romantic.

Expect hordes of suitcase-dragging compatriots walking the gangway to diesel smoke pumping ferries or smaller hydrofoils which keep you cooped up inside. Both will sap hundreds from your travel budget if booked on a whim, a Greek ferry is not nearly as cheap as other forms of public transport. A hop from Santorini to Paros in peak summer is typically €40-50 (NZ$70-86), but higher if you’re booking on the day, so if you are island hopping it pays to buy months in advance.

Rail

Train pricing will vary country to country, but suffice to say if you are very certain of travel dates from A to B you won’t lose out by booking ahead. Prices on UK domestic, cross-Channel Eurostar, high-speed Italian and French trains as well as overnight sleepers will increase in price the closer to departure date that you book.

If you’re using multi-journey rail passes such as the EU-wide Eurail pass certain (faster) journeys will need a seat reservation, so again book ahead of your itinerary is locked in. Slower, regional trains in most European countries can safely be booked in the week or even day of travel.

Airfares

And just to complete the transport trifecta: book your short-haul, intra-European flights now. July and August are peak school holidays season and prices are already surging. Just like the dynamic pricing that occurred on your plane out of New Zealand, the same demand surge is pushing up airfare in the UK and rest of Europe, so pay-up now to avoid tears (and don’t forget to add baggage).

Dining

Have your heart set on a certain Instagram-famous restaurant or TikTok trending dining spot? Make a reservation. Waiting lists could be weeks long and you don’t want the alternative: a couple of hours spent queueing. Safely assume that this rule should be followed for anything featured on an Anthony Bourdain documentary, Michelin star guide or with a social media following in the hundreds of thousands, or in a unique and exclusive setting. All other establishments, should only require a day or two’s notice at most.

Johannes Simon/Getty Images Get in quick for Oktoberfest tickets.

Signature events

Whether musical, cultural or sporting (think Glastonbury, Oktoberfest, the Monte Carlo Grand Prix, Wimbledon, the Edinburgh Fringe) these are hallmarks of the European summer and so even if the tickets to the event itself are still available, the corresponding accommodation, transport and activities will be at or near full capacity. For those of you who don’t appreciate sleeping on a bus station concourse.

Culture fixes

You wouldn’t normally need to book museums, galleries or cultural establishments in advance. In the UK many are free, and they’re cheap on the continent but often closed on a certain day of the week. However, certain sites have held on to the allocated time slot bookings that controlled crowds and queues in the Covid era. So the risk of a quota or limit being hit on your one day exploring a city still exists even if Covid risks have diminished. So get the app you’ll never use again, fill in the form, book the slot and get to marvel at that priceless piece.