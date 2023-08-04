Five great places to visit in Europe away from the crowds

Europe is jam-packed with iconic destinations to visit but it can also be bursting at the seams with tourists.

If you’re heading there and want somewhere quiet to explore before you tackle the busier tourist hotspots, look no further.

Plitvice Lakes National Park, Croatia

Plitvice Lakes National Park is a Unesco World Heritage Site consisting of 16 lakes connected by waterfalls and surrounded by lush forests. It is a haven for nature enthusiasts, and it is a great spot to get over your jet-lag.

Take a wander along the easy, scenic hiking trails that wind their way alongside the lakes and through the forests. There are numerous waterfalls to visit along the way, including the 78-metre-high Veliki Slap. The trails at the upper lakes offer impressive panoramas of large lakes and cascades, whilst the electric-powered boat across Kozjak Lake provides a laid-back way to get around.

Make sure you take a guided tour around the nearby Cave of Barać – this cave system is covered in stalactites and stalagmites. And if that sounds too much effort, find yourself some lakeside accommodation and simply while away your days enjoying the serenity of this unique destination.

September to October is the best time to visit for quiet. In spring (April to early June), the park comes alive with blooming flowers.

Azores, Portugal

The Azores is a volcanic archipelago tucked away in the mid-Atlantic. It has plenty of topside highlights, but the islands are best known for scuba diving and whale watching. If you want to visit a great marine life destination in Europe, make it this one. You won’t regret it.

The bright blue waters of the Azores host numerous whale and dolphin species, including sperm whales, sei, fin, pilot, and minke whales, plus many different dolphin species. Join a boat tour from Pico or Faial Island to spend time with these magnificent creatures. It is a life-changing experience.

Make sure you also try diving in the Azores as well. This destination is on the bucket list for many scuba divers and rightly so. As well as having beautiful coastal reefs and wreck dives, the Azores offer diving in the deep blue with numerous manta rays, whale sharks, and blue sharks. It is a paradise for marine megafauna fans and a great destination for snorkellers as well.

The Azores whale watching season runs from April to October, which is also the main diving season. For peak whale season and few tourists, visit in the spring months.

Tromsø and the Lofoten Islands, Norway

The Lofoten Islands have been featured in many magazines, yet this destination remains relatively off the radar for most people. It is as gorgeous as it looks in the photographs and offers dramatic landscapes and fun activities - with few crowds so long as you avoid visiting in July and August.

Before you visit the Lofotens, spend a few days exploring Tromsø. This city in northern Norway is your gateway to the Lofoten Islands and is a very welcoming destination with restaurants, shops, an Arctic Cathedral, and a polar museum. In winter, Tromsø is charming; all covered in a blanket of thick snow. But it can get icy underfoot, so take a pair of cleats for your shoes.

Whatever time of year you visit the Lofoten Islands, the drive from Tromsø is stunning – give yourself plenty of time en route. You’ll be driving alongside fjords and through expansive forests that eventually give way to the Lofoten archipelago.

The easiest way to explore the Lofoten Islands is by car. But if you want to get more active, there are a range of things to do there. You can go arctic snorkelling, hiking, surfing, kayaking, diving, dog sledging and fishing. The beaches are beautiful for a day by the water, and in winter, the sky dances with the Northern Lights.

The Channel Islands

Most people who visit England on the way to Europe spend a day or two in London then take a flight out, or maybe a quick road trip around Cornwall. But if you take a short flight instead to the nearby Channel Islands, you will find a little-known gem.

The islands are just off the coast of France and are fringed with beautiful sandy bays, winding trails, and tempting clear waters. They are ideal for a quiet island holiday, especially if you head to the smaller islands.

Guernsey has many top-notch restaurants and cafes to choose from. You can work off those calories by walking around the scenic coastal paths and visiting Guernsey’s pretty, sheltered coves. With calm, warm waters and plenty of marine life, it is also a great place to try scuba diving or snorkelling for the first time. There are also some interesting WWII fortifications in Guernsey.

Herm and Sark are the smallest of the Channel Islands and have gorgeous beaches reminiscent of the Caribbean. With no cars permitted on these tiny islands, Herm and Sark’s taxis are operated by horse and carriage. The noise of the modern world is nowhere to be found on either island. Spend some time exploring both islands and watch your stress melt away. And if you want to pick up the pace and indulge in some shopping afterwards, check out the designer brands and markets of Jersey as well.

Shropshire, England

If you’re in England and want to explore some beautiful landscapes and historical sights, take a trip to Shropshire. This gorgeous, green county is tucked away next to Wales and going there is like stepping into the past.

Rolling hills covered in majestic trees and bluebell woodlands abound in Shropshire, and these whimsical landscapes are dotted with pretty market towns and fantastic English pubs. The best way to explore is by car, so you can follow your nose down all the winding lanes and deep into the countryside villages.

Shrewsbury sits inside a pretty loop of the River Severn and is the main town of Shropshire, famous for being the birthplace of Charles Darwin. Boasting a small castle, lots of photogenic Tudor buildings, great shopping, and a wealth of restaurants, you could easily spend a few days exploring Shrewsbury’s sights.

Once you’re done, head south to the Carding Mill Valley and Long Mynd. This large heathland is dotted with heathers and has numerous walking tracks with stunning views across Shropshire. It also has a hill fort and Bronze and Iron Age monuments. The cute English tearooms in Church Stretton will keep you fuelled for a good walk in the hills.

Just another 30minutes’ driving south will take you to Ludlow – the foodie capital of Shropshire. This castle town by the River Teme has no less than six Michelin-rated restaurants to enjoy, plus an array of other cafes and eateries.

