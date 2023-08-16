Heading to France for the Rugby World Cup? How to stay out of trouble

All Blacks squad named to travel to France for the 2023 World Cup.

Around 600,000 rugby fans from all over the world are set to descend on France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks will be kicking off the tournament on September 8, going up against the host nation at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis (just north of Paris).

Kiwi fans will also have the opportunity to see them play in Toulouse in the south of France, and Lyon in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.

But here are some more tips for staying out of trouble if you’re travelling for the major sporting event.

Before you go

Make sure your passport is valid. France belongs to the Schengen area, which means Kiwis can visit visa-free for up to 90 days. But you’ll need a return/onward ticket and at least three months’ validity on your passport.

It’s also recommended that you purchase comprehensive travel insurance before your trip. Allianz Partners New Zealand chief sales officer David Wallace said it's always best to buy your insurance policy at the same time as booking your travel, as you’ll be able to get money back if you end up having to cancel for a covered reason.

During a major event like the Rugby World Cup, disruptions become even more costly – and without insurance, you may have to foot the bill yourself, Wallace pointed out.

“There’s going to be a limitation on availability of flights, availability of accommodation... if anything goes wrong and they’ve got additional expenses, that’s probably going to be more expensive than it normally would be.”

You should also register your contact details with SafeTravel so they can share important information in the event of an emergency.

Match tickets

Rugby World Cup 2023 tickets can only be bought from the official ticketing website and resale platform. Tickets purchased via other means may not be accepted.

Getting around

If you plan to drive in France, you’ll need to get either an international driving permit or an official translation of your licence before you depart New Zealand. However, train travel is being promoted as the preferred option for travelling between host cities, with public transport also available to get to the stadiums.

France has an excellent rail network and trains are highly reliable and generally safe. However, petty crime such as bag snatching and pick pocketing is common, particularly in and around major cities and tourist spots, on public transport, and in airports and railway stations.

According to the SafeTravel website, travellers are frequently targeted on the RER-B suburban trains to and from Paris Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports, at the Paris Gare du Nord Eurostar/Thalys train station, and the Paris metro.

If arriving at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, it’s recommended you refuse taxi solicitations inside the terminal and instead take an official taxi from outside the terminals. There are set fees for rides into the city.

General safety

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade says Kiwis should exercise increased caution in France due to the ongoing threat of terrorism.

Expect security measures like bag inspections in popular tourist areas and transport hubs.

Demonstrations and protests are common in France, and can disrupt travel networks. They can also turn violent, as was seen in June following the police shooting of a 17-year-old delivery driver.

Kiwis are advised to steer clear, monitor the media, and follow advice issued by local authorities.

Getting help

While there are different emergency phone numbers for different services in France, the main one for travellers to remember is 112. This is the Europe-wide emergency number, and they’ll put you through to the correct service.

The New Zealand Embassy in Paris can assist in some circumstances, or you can call the 24/7 consular emergency line on +64 99 20 20 20.

Lost passport

If your passport is lost, stolen or damaged while in France, you’ll need to apply for a replacement online, as the embassy in Paris does not issue passports. It will be issued and despatched from the passports office in London.

If you need it in a hurry, you’ll need to apply for an urgent passport, which will be processed within three working days.

Keep in mind that when you lodge a passport application, your previous passport automatically becomes invalid for travel.