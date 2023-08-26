This underrated Greek island is a breath of fresh air

After the intense beauty of Santorini and Mykonos, the small Greek island of Milos is a breath of underrated fresh air. It doesn’t have the vertiginous tumble of whitewashed houses and blue-domed roofs of the first or the hipster-cool cachet of the latter, but what it does have is authenticity.

Coming ashore early in the morning, on Celestyal Crystal’s bright orange tenders, there is little of the hustle and bustle that normally accompanies the arrival of a cruise ship. The little port town of Adamantas is almost sleepy, giving off a sultry, quietly seductive take-it-or-leave-it vibe. It’s the Lauren Bacall of the Cyclades.

Like most places in this region, Milos has seen successive waves of the usual invaders and is peppered with ancient but comparably unexciting ruins. Though this is where, in 1820, a farmer found the famous Venus de Milo, the armless statue of Aphrodite now resident in the Louvre in Paris.

A former volcano, the island is divided in two more or less equal parts which cuddle and protect the central natural harbour and are joined in the south by an isthmus that’s only three kilometres wide at its narrowest part.

123rf Pollonia is a relaxed seaside harbour village with a sandy beach.

It’s this slender neck that we head towards, skirting the gentle curve of the harbour (the hollow of the main volcano crater) and driving up and over the low hills here (whitewashed homes, red-roofed churches) towards the beachside hamlet of Kipos.

Here, we join a simple, two-decked boat which chugs out past the cliffs that plunge into the bright blue waters of this south-western edge of the island. We are headed to an inlet at Kleftiko, where we moor up and swim.

Stairs are lowered to enable people to get in and out of the water but many opt to leap from the first deck into water that’s fresh without being cold and of such unblemished, glassy consistency that it feels like diving into liquid diamond. There are masks and snorkels, and swim noodles for those who need them.

We stop once more on the way back, at an isolated cove where we swim and dive and jump into the waters before repairing to the top deck with a cold beer for the rest of the return trip to Kipos and the 30-minute drive to Pollonia on the far north-east of the island.

123rf Panoramic view of Kleftiko Bay.

Pollonia is a relaxed seaside harbour village with a sandy beach, a small marina and a series of understated restaurants overlooking water where families splash with young children. Lunch is a simple affair of moussaka, stuffed tomatoes, aubergine, meatballs, and the quite rightly ubiquitous Greek salad.

Afterwards, we make for the northern shores and one of the island’s more bizarre destinations; Sarakiniko beach. Here, the pale, friable volcanic shoreline has been shaped by water and wind into strange forms – smooth indentations, short chimneys and warped mushroom shapes – that resemble nothing less than a bright white moonscape.

In the early afternoon sun, the place is a bone-white cauldron that wouldn’t look out of place in a Star Wars movie, so it’s a surprise to see that, sandwiched between the rock formations like some oasis, there is a small beach and a long finger of ocean water that begs to be swum in.

There are caves here that the Germans forced locals to dig as bomb shelters in the Second World War, but the main attraction is further on, where the volcanic rock heaves itself up into pale, cadaverous cliff faces from which people jump many metres into the waves below before swimming through a sea tunnel underneath and climbing out.

It’s very tempting, but a belly full of moussaka, beer and meatballs tells me otherwise. Well, that’s my excuse.

THE DETAILS

CRUISE

Celestyal Cruises’ seven-night Idyllic Aegean cruise is a round trip from Athens (Piraeus) with stops in Thessaloniki, Kusadasi (Turkey), Crete, Santorini, Mykonos, and Milos. Rates from $1229 a person on a double occupancy basis (2024 sailings), includes dining; onboard entertainment; all port charges and gratuities; daily activities; select drinks with meals; a $110 shore excursion discount a person (if pre-booked 48 hours before embarkation). See celestyal.com

The writer was a guest of Celestyal Cruises.

- traveller.com.au