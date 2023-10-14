Avoid the rip-offs: How to eat well in Europe on the cheap

In cities, save by avoiding restaurants in favour of alternative, lower-priced eateries that, as an added bonus, serve regional food.

If you really want to rein in spending, then supermarkets, street markets, bakeries and delis in Europe will supply quality goodies for a budget-priced picnic or hotel-room meal.

Sit-down meals will always cost more but you can save if you make smart choices. All you have to do is shift your main meal to lunchtime and you’ll save 30% or more.

How? By selecting the menu of the day (also called a fixed-price menu) commonly offered in European restaurants – even those with Michelin stars – on weekdays. The standard remains the same as that of the restaurant’s à la carte dishes, and might even include a selection of them.

In Geneva, one of the world’s most expensive cities, you can find menus of the day for 50 Swiss francs (NZ$92) – a bargain considering a single main dish in the evening might be similarly priced. In Barcelona, more basic menus of the day can be €15 (NZ$26) or less.

Menus of the day shouldn’t be confused with the tourist menus or happy-hour menus offered in popular hotspots, which can be poor value. Get into areas frequented by locals, since menus of the day are aimed at workers on their lunchbreaks.

In short, lunchtime dining will stretch your budget. For added savings, go easy on alcohol, which is expensive in places such as Scandinavia, Ireland and the UK. And ask for tap water; you have no obligation to buy bottled.

Another way to save is to book accommodation with half-board (breakfast and dinner) or full-board options. Look for small, family-run hotels in the countryside, especially in alpine regions.

You’ll eat for less than you would if you went to restaurants and because such hotels and pensions want to lure repeat domestic hikers and skiers, quality is reliable.

In cities, save by avoiding restaurants in favour of alternative, lower-priced eateries that, as an added bonus, serve regional food. Look for brasseries in France, biergartens in Germany, tavernas in Greece and osterias and trattorias in Italy.

Meanwhile, cafeterias are common in Europe and offer low, upfront prices. Food is not elaborate but is filling: often a local variety of hot dishes, as well as salad and dessert bars. Salads are often self-service, and may be charged by the plate or weight.

You’ll often find cafeterias in large department stores and museums. Some in universities and workers’ clubs are subsidised but welcome visitors. Lunchtime is your best bet, since many close by late afternoon.

Finally, head to immigrant quarters, which will give you alternative experiences of Vienna or Madrid along with good food at lower prices. Turkish food in Berlin is excellent, so are Indian curries in Manchester and Vietnamese cuisine in Paris.

North African and Middle Eastern food is your best bet. Be aware that the Chinese and South-East Asian food Kiwis are used to can be an expensive novelty in parts of Europe, so best control your craving for pad Thai until you get home.

