Spain's notorious party isle is surprisingly beautiful

Sometimes it is the things you don’t see that make the biggest impact. We disembark in Ibiza on a sunny morning and, given Ibiza’s reputation as the world capital of clubbing, I’m prepared for plenty of signs of debauchery. Clubbers sleeping it off by the water, perhaps, or a cafe serving up breakfast margaritas by the bucketload.

Surprisingly, there is no trace of either. Instead, I quickly discover that Ibiza’s picturesque capital is a dead ringer for a Greek island town. Whitewashed walls, balconies painted bright red or sky blue, spike-leafed oleanders and bloom-laden bougainvilleas trellised along walls: every corner is a photo opportunity.

There are sun-soaked squares where locals and visitors alike are enjoying al fresco breakfasts – no alcohol in sight – and plenty of winding alleys to duck down, lined with boutiques and jewellery studios and cute little cafe-restaurants. The occasional tattoo parlour is the only sign of Ibiza’s wilder side.

This is only half the picture, however. Looming high above these lively streets is an imposing hilltop citadel, now known as Dalt Vila or Upper Town. Recognised with a Unesco World Heritage listing and considered the best-preserved coastal fortress in the Mediterranean, Dalt Vila is a reminder of Ibiza’s 2500-year-old history.

Controlled in turn by Phoenicians, Carthaginians, Romans, Moors and Aragonese, the island played a vital role in trade in the Mediterranean, producing valuable exports such as dye, salt, fish sauce and wool.

Dalt Vila’s dramatic main gate is protected by a drawbridge and as you wind your way ever-upwards, high ramparts and broad terraces at each level offer magnificent views. There is plenty to explore including the cathedral and the Contemporary Art Museum as well as an inviting selection of ateliers, shops and galleries. I confine myself to a quick look, however, as I have somewhere else to be.

I have signed up for a safari to the island’s wild west coast, and the fleet of colourful Jeeps is waiting at the port – we clamber into their open-topped backs and head off.

At first the roads are excellent and we wind our way through one coastal town after another. As we head further west, however, the settlements become sparser and the roads narrower, lined with pencil-thin pines and rustic rock walls. When we turn off the main roads to visit a particular beach or viewpoint, things get even more rugged, the roads are replaced by pebble-strewn tracks.

The beauty of the landscape takes me by surprise. “People think Ibiza is just disco but it’s not true,” says our guide Oscar Tona.

“Ibiza’s nature is another treasure.” He’s not wrong. I’m entranced by the rocky coastlines, framed by pine trees and washed by the clear waters tinted an almost unnatural shade of turquoise.

Tona explains the clear water is thanks to the island’s fields of posidonia seagrass, the most extensive in the Mediterranean. The posidonia not only clarifies the water but also supports more than 200 different species including turtles and monk seals.

He takes us to some of his favourite spots on the island including the imposing El Aasar rock, a pinnacle thrusting out of the ocean that is a no-fly zone because its high iron content wreaks havoc with aeroplanes’ instruments.

Another surprise: the island is much bigger than I imagined. Our trip to the west coast, punctuated by a number of short stops, is a half-day excursion. When I look it up later, I discover that Ibiza is 10 times the size of Manhattan – not the compact island I’d always pictured.

Our final stop for the day is Cala Conta, a sheltered stretch of sand watched over by Sunset Ashram, a laidback beach bar where you can feast on sushi and poke bowls while listening to the DJ lay down beats. It’s the perfect place to while away an afternoon but our ship is waiting. I decide that I will come back to Ibiza soon.

