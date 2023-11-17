A city you may never have heard of is named European City of the Year

Amersfoort has been named European City of the Year.

A Dutch city has been crowned the best in Europe, but it’s not the one you are thinking of. Or that one. Or even that one.

It is Amersfoort, located 50km from the tourist mecca of Amsterdam.

The small city of just over 160,000 has many of the same draws as its big neighbour, including canals, boat trips and historic sites. What is missing are the hordes of tourists.

The honour of European City of the Year is bestowed by academics at the Academy of Urbanism in London which ranks cities on the likes of sustainability, urban planning, and management, as well as the wellbeing of the local population.

In awarding Amersfoort the honour, the judges highlighted the “long-term vision for the city which prioritises improving citizens’ quality of life”.

“Well-resourced forward planning, development control, and regeneration teams enable this vision through detailed policies and impressive new infrastructure, while maintaining its unique heritage and character,” said Jon Phipps, who is the co-lead assessor.

“The wellbeing and happiness of all of citizens is clearly the focus, from moves to limit car access to the historic city centre, to the provision of diverse and good quality affordable homes.”

Described as the 15th biggest city in the Netherlands, Amersfoort doesn’t have a football club or a university and “these types of institutions often contribute to a sense of civic pride. Instead, Amersfoort provides an inclusive, attractive, and progressive place with no shortage of citizen-focused sports, education, and culture”.

It does, however, have one of the largest railway junctions in the country, with three stations.

Mayor Lucas Bolsius told Dutch broadcaster NOS he is delighted with the honour: "It takes generations of work to build a city. Amersfoort has grown enormously and modernised in 50 years, but the history and the people have always remained central.”

Amersfoort defeated Spain’s Estepona and Exeter in England for the title.

The city did make the headlines earlier this year for a rather unusual reason.

Locals had complained that a sculpture of a polar bear peeing into the river was keeping them awake at night.

It would urinate every three minutes, 24 hours a day, to highlight the effects of climate change. Authorities decided to stop its flow overnight before resuming its business at 7am.