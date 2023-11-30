Almost uncrowded cities: The months you should be travelling to Europe

Josh Martin is a London-based journalist who writes across business and travel topics.

I don’t really know why they do it to themselves: flapping animated tourist maps like fans, spending a small fortune on bottled water and slowly collecting sunburn as a queue snakes from St Peter’s Basilica nearly all the way back into Italy.

But the sad scene is just as easily replicated outside Paris’ Louvre, London’s Buckingham Palace, Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia, Anne Frank house in Amsterdam … I could go on.

They come to seek out sunshine and then waste away the extended daylight by queuing up with the masses and elbowing their way through three weeks of European capitals. They come to be gourmands and are then disappointed when, in August, many of the best boutique, family-run bistros and trattorias of the capital cities have closed for four-to-six weeks and their staff flee for the beach or countryside.

Yes, finding a genuine local flavour in Paris or Rome in the height of the northern hemisphere summer is rather difficult: it’s, as the locals know, time to clear out and let the tourists, tour guides and touts run riot.

Many independent galleries and boutique shops also take a leisurely break in the summer and head south. And I can’t think of a place I’d least like to be, than packed like sardines in London’s West End watching Hamilton, Mamma Mia or Les Mis while it’s 32C outside in July. In March, it’s a must-do.

Returning to the subject of food, which remains a major drawcard for European travel, it has to be said that all the rich, indulgent European classics you’re thinking of – boeuf bourguignon, duck cassoulet with a Bordeaux red, carbonara, a pub roast, risotto alla milanese, Wiener schnitzel, goulash, moussaka, Irish beef stew (with obligatory Guinness) – are not at their best in the height of a blazing summer – now frequently punctuated by heatwaves and wildfire warnings.

But a piping hot moussaka with a view of Athens’s (uncrowded) Acropolis in March is unforgettable, and to while away an afternoon in a Parisian bistro with escargot or moules-frites is just right.

Rome’s airports welcomed 4.5 million passengers in July this year, but only 2.5 million in February. Furthermore, non-EU tourists (so long-haul flights) make up more than one-third of arrivals in peak season, which is the obvious reason why these historic cities can also feel so, yes, “touristy”. In February, long-haul arrivals make up just over a quarter of that much-smaller-overall arrivals figure.

It’s the same picture in Paris’ and Berlin’s main airports, where the difference in passenger arrivals between peak summer months and February this year is 2.5 million and 1 million people, respectively. And that’s not even including the many cruise ship tourists, who inevitably surge in from the coasts too.

Petros Giannakouris/AP Avoid these Acropolis crowds during the off-season.

So what does that mean for your budget? Unsurprisingly, an extra couple of million arrivals will add to hotel room and accommodation rental prices, while ticketed events, tours and seats on intra-country trains are more likely to sell out. There are no cheap seats left. And that includes your flight from New Zealand!

Go beyond shoulder season, lean into the colder, greyer weather and hotels and events will be more frequently on sale and less frequently sold out. I would never recommend a beach or outdoorsy destination in colder seasons, but a grand tour of Europe’s capitals on the wintry edges of autumn and spring, where history, art, culture and food are largely wrapped up inside and out of the cold, is the obvious travel hack you can count on. Bring a coat.